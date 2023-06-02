Israel is a global leader in medical innovation





With recent breakthroughs reported in the ongoing fight against Alzheimer’s, cancer and heart disease, Israel has earned a reputation as a global leader in innovation in medical and digital health systems.

The 21st BIOMED Israel Conference and Exhibition was held in Tel Aviv in mid-May. “BIOMED is Israel’s most prestigious life sciences conference,” the statement said, noting that this year’s conference focused on aging and artificial intelligence.

“These themes reflect a biomedical emergency resulting from an aging population with a range of chronic diseases. A shortage of medical professionals. Needs to be analyzed to realize potential value. There are huge amounts of data, quality of life issues, and soaring healthcare costs,” the statement continued.

Although Israel’s hospitals and medical funds are considered among the best in the world, there are only 30,000 doctors working in the country, or 3.19 per 1,000 population. Although this figure has risen over the past decade, it is still below the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of 3.5.

Participants at the BioMed Israel conference in Tel Aviv (Credit: ALEXANDER ELMAN)

Israel ranked 6th in the 2022 Global Medical Innovation Index, the same as the previous year. “Israel’s performance has been consistent across the board, with particular strength in science and technology (ranked ninth) largely due to a strong scientific community supported by a world-class university system,” the report said. Says.

Israel Medtech was founded in 2020 to promote Israeli high-tech companies specializing in medical technology. According to the Israel Export Institute, more than 1,200 Israeli companies operate in this sector, providing technological solutions to global challenges such as increased home care, early diagnosis and preventive medicine.

Patients from abroad come to Israel to receive quality medical care and undergo various surgeries. For example, “Save a Child’s Heart” has saved the lives of more than 6,600 of her children suffering from heart disease.

What are some of Israel’s top medical innovations?

The top five medical innovations in Israel are:

Sniffphone, a diagnostic tool that sniffs out diseases, is an evolution of the NaNose technology developed by Technion professor Hossam Haick, which speeds up the diagnostic process by making the technology accessible via a plug-in that can be connected to a smartphone. Simplifying. His ReWalk technology from Argo Medical. After a tragic accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, Dr. Amit Goffar helped paraplegic patients stand upright, walk and even walk with the help of an “exoskeleton” robot that receives movement signals from wristwatches and clocks. I spent years developing a way to climb stairs. Powered by a backpack battery. PillCam, a medical camera that can be swallowed. Given Imaging (now Medtronic) scientist Gavriel Iddan was inspired by a personal experience with chronic abdominal pain to create an digestible disposable camera that transmits data to a receiver outside the body. PillCam is currently used to diagnose gastrointestinal infections, bowel disease and cancer. flexible stent. Millions of people have been saved thanks to tubular devices used to widen arteries to treat coronary heart disease and blockages, eliminating the need for open heart surgery. . It was developed by Medinor, a company run by the team of husband and wife Cobi and Judith Richter. His 3D print of the heart, including human tissue and blood vessels, produced by Tel Aviv University researchers led by Professor Tal Dvir. They now want to make hearts suitable for transplantation into humans, or patches to regenerate defective hearts.

Founded by philanthropist Moti Sonnenfeld in memory of her 20-year-old daughter, Daniel, who was planning to become a doctor, Israeli Healthcare Practitioners of Compassionate Professionalism A meaningful way to recognize is the annual Daniel Award for Mental Health Care. Jewish tradition has always valued healing, but Sonnenfeld recalls something Daniel used to say.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-744698 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos