Google Local Services Ads Sends Too Many Policy Violation Notifications





Google has flooded some Local Services Ads advertisers with policy violation notifications. Notifications are sent by email with the subject line “Your account has policy violations that need to be resolved.” Google has given these advertisers until June 12th to resolve the issue.

It is unclear if this notification was a bug or if Google has taken some new action at this time.

Jason Brown posted a screenshot of the violation notice on the local search forums.

I am told that most, if not all of these notices were issued yesterday afternoon and sent to garage door companies.

After clicking through, you will see the following notification in the Local Services Ads console:

This image was provided by Crystal Horton, who posted it on Twitter. “LSA now details when an LSA account is suspended. There is also a tab for policy violations on the LSA dashboard,” Crystal said. “In the past 90 minutes, multiple Garage Door companies across the United States have received email notifications stating, ‘Your account has policy violations that need to be resolved,'” Crystal added. But when I click the blue button, it takes me to a page like this,” he added. No violations. Could this be a glitch?”

Still AdWords only. Possible bug. I am contacting the team.

Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) May 31, 2023

It would be nice to know if the mass shutdown of Garage Door companies was intentional. this is a big deal @rustybrick

Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) May 31, 2023

Was this just a bug?

Google is looking into it:

Hi Crystal, looking into this.

AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) May 31, 2023

No updates, but the team is investigating.

AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) May 31, 2023

Local search forums and forum discussions on Twitter.

Update: Jason Brown posted this update on the forums, suggesting that this is a new enforcement and not really a bug.

This is a story I heard from a client of mine. 1. This was a planned deployment targeting spam and fraud on the LSA. 2. Google was supposed to link to policy violations but didn’t. 3. This only affects garage door repairs, not other categories. 4. This is location specific as not all LSA profiles have been received. 5. This is not a violation of Adwords policy. Notifications will appear in your PPC account.

Update 2: Google officially responded, stating that the email was basically legitimate, but had some technical issues. Google’s Ginny Marvin said, “If you manage your Local Services account via the MCC, links in your emails are not redirecting properly. We’re working on a fix, but in the meantime, our policy manager To check, you need: Please select the appropriate account and go to the Policy Manager page. ’ Her response was:

Separately, we’ve found that some local service accounts with advanced authentication may display policy flags that don’t affect ads. You can safely ignore this notification. I was looking for a solution here as well. 2/2

— AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 1, 2023

