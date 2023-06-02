European Innovation – The Secrets of Entrepreneurial Success and the Importance of ‘Patient Capital’





Leuven, Belgium is home to imec, the world’s leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics, digital and energy technologies. Credit: IMEC

As of today, the European Innovation Council (EIC) has a new President, Dr. Michelle Scheffer. With his 10 billion budget, EIC aims to identify and scale new technologies and scientific advances. In an interview with Horizon magazine, Scheffer felt that innovation is strong in Europe and needs improvement on the challenges ahead.

Michelle Scheffer is not new to the world of innovation. The Dutchman ran his innovation consultancy for fashion and textile companies for 15 years. He also served as the local minister of Gelderland in the Netherlands. Scheffer now wants to start a new job in Brussels as president of the EIC board.

Which of your previous positions in academia, industry, or politics would best suit the job as EIC President?

Surprisingly, perhaps my political responsibilities prepared me best. The challenges I encountered there are similar to the ones I’m about to face. Of course, it’s important to know how academic research works and how startups operate. But the best preparation for me was politics.

I used to be Minister of the Dutch province of Gelderland. Fifteen years ago, he sold some of his government-owned companies, giving the state more money. I headed the fund that invests this money. I’m proud of the work he’s done in startups and scale-ups where he invested 600 million. This is a smaller version of what I am about to experience with his EIC.

What about your work as an entrepreneur?

I was born into a textile family. It’s already been in my DNA for three generations. As an entrepreneur, I assisted a textile company in its innovation process. But I also tried to develop my own technology through startups. However, it should be noted that all of these startup projects have failed.

What did you learn from your failures?

First, I experienced the problem startups encounter myself. We need patient capital. Certain stages require scaling the technology, which can cost millions of euros. That means you need a good source of funding, and some ideas fail there. We hope EIC can help you solve this problem.

Startups should also see Europe as a starting market. We cannot see our country or region as the only market. You need Europe to set up a large company.

As a consultant, your focus was on the textile and fashion industries. What lessons have you learned from them?

Fashion is a highly innovative industry. Every season we have to come up with new ideas and recombine concepts. This is surprisingly a very useful mindset for European deep tech innovation, as crossover thinking is key here. It often combines different fields and industries. For example, new materials are used to build medical technology. And that’s what the European innovation ecosystem is doing well. All are close to each other.

In the US, Silicon Valley is said to be geographically very far from the Research Triangle. [an area in North Carolina with a heavy focus on medical industries]. Europe is good at this cross-sectoral innovation, and I know it well from my experience in the fashion industry.

What are your thoughts on the so-called European innovation paradox, the idea that Europe is a world leader in science and research, but is not very good at applying that knowledge to startups and economic activity?

Contradiction exists, but it is not an immutable reality. There are regions in Europe that have managed to bridge that contradiction. They have successfully invested their money and built a network of startups. I’m thinking cities like Eindhoven, Grenoble, Tallinn. At the local level there are success stories.

The other two large economies, the United States and China, have much more consistent domestic markets and stronger governments. Europe has potential, but it’s still basically 27 different Member States. Of course there is a single market, but funding options are still fragmented, especially for start-ups. EIC wants to create a single market for venture capital.

What about individual investors? You’re kicking them out, aren’t you?

We work by ‘flocking’ and never working alone. When we offer shares, we only invest if private investors participate. We want to lure private venture capitalists (VCs), not compete with them. Private investors avoid many of the risks of private VC work. They make selections and do due diligence, which reduces the work retail investors need to do. Studies show that companies with public and private investors working together are more likely to survive than companies that only receive private investment.

EIC Chairman Michelle Scheffer. Do EU funds really need to invest in equities?

Public investment has played a major role in every major technological innovation in the last 400 years. This may be in the form of equity or government contracts. Of course you have to be careful, but history shows that it works. After decades of neoliberalism, it may be somewhat new for governments to invest in stocks again, but in the long run this will be quite normal for us.

On the other hand, do you think private VCs are too risk-averse in Europe?

Things like this can happen, but there are plenty of private VCs that take risks. The bigger problem in Europe is that institutional investors such as pension funds and family offices [funds that manage and invest the money of wealthy families], too little investment in VCs. The bigger challenge is getting these larger funds to invest a greater percentage of their capital in VCs, which in turn boosts European startups.

As a Ph.D. student, how do you instill an entrepreneurial spirit in your scientists?

We need to stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit of scientists. There are not enough places for all PhDs. college students. Also, there are many PhD holders. Students who prefer entrepreneurship to academics. So did I 30 years ago. Of course, that doesn’t mean that entrepreneurship is only for scientists.

The most successful companies are led by diverse teams. We want to combine scientists with people with more commercial motivations. By the way, this diversity should also extend to gender. Entrepreneurial teams that include women are more successful than teams that are made up entirely of men. Cross-border entrepreneurial teams are also more successful. Entrepreneurship isn’t about a single genius, it’s about a diverse team.

There are suggestions that a recession may be starting. What role should the EIC play in this kind of funding environment?

EIC should act as patient capital. We are committed to investing for the long term. Instruments also need to last a long time. We hope Member States will continue to support it in the next work program beyond 2027. We are facing a very long-term technological shift in 2050 and beyond, for example in the area of ​​sustainability. We need funds. It’s a tool that allows you to think long-term.

As the new president of the EIC, what do you plan to do first?

Some regional innovation ecosystems are already working very well, while others are still inadequate. I would like to keep my eyes firmly on the countries and regions in need of support. One of my main activities is visiting different ecosystems. We start July with Portugal, which has a very strong tech ecosystem. But after that I would like to visit Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia and Poland. This is called “expansion”. We are letting these regions learn from other successes such as imec in Leuven, Belgium, and Enterprise Ireland in Ireland.

It also needs to attract investment in areas of strategic importance to Europe. One of Europe’s strengths, for example, is agriculture. Opportunities to supply specific materials and resources used in chemicals and pharmaceuticals should be sought.

For example, farmers can source lactic acid from sugar and use it to make plastic. In this way, biobased industries such as agriculture can be linked to the pursuit of greater autonomy in strategic economic sectors.

Any tips for future entrepreneurs?

Entrepreneurs need important friends. You need to learn how to tell your story and listen to criticism. Great entrepreneurs never work alone. Join the team and try to be diverse.

New European Innovation Agenda and EIC

A new wave of innovation is underway. Rooted in cutting-edge science, technology, and engineering, deep technology innovations often lead to advances in the physical, biological, and digital realms and solutions to many of the global challenges we face. Combining the possibilities it brings.

With Europe’s new innovation agenda, the EU is launching concrete new measures to help innovators, including deep tech start-ups, bring their innovations to market.

The European Innovation Council (EIC) supports Europe’s most promising deep tech start-ups to scale their breakthrough innovations through the EIC Fund, which combines public subsidies and patient equity investments . The fund will be Europe’s largest early-stage deep tech investor, leveraging EIC’s 10 billion budget to raise 30-50 billion from other private investors.

This article originally appeared in Horizon, EU Research and Innovation Magazine.

Horizon Courtesy of EU Research & Innovation Magazine

Quote: Innovation in Europe – The Keys to Entrepreneurial Success and the Importance of ‘Patient Capital’ (1 June 2023) from https://sciencex.com/wire-news/447062664/innovation-in-europe- 2023 The Secrets of Entrepreneurial Success Acquired on June 2nd.html

