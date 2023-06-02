



Google says it’s trying to make life a little easier for organizations using multiple public cloud platforms. Under Cross-Cloud Interconnect, Chocolate Factory provisions customers with a dedicated physical connection between their cloud and another provider.

Multi-cloud has become the norm today, with Mountain View citing IDC research showing that 64% of enterprise customers use multiple public cloud providers for infrastructure services, and 79% use multiple public cloud providers for cloud resources. I see you’re looking for some way to simplify the management of .

Google’s new service links its own cloud rigs with other public clouds over high-speed network connections, enabling organizations to run applications across multiple clouds.

While it’s common for cloud providers to offer high-speed private connectivity between their public cloud and their customers’ on-premises networks, cloud companies rarely offer dedicated links to their competitors.

Google claims that other options for setting up multi-cloud connectivity are limited and complex to set up. One is for the customer to deploy a router at the colocation facility and connect it to the cloud service provider’s network, which can be expensive and time consuming.

Cross-Cloud Interconnect is now available as a fully managed service through Google resellers in many locations around the world, according to Muninder Sambi, vice president and director of product management at Google.

Cross-Cloud Interconnect supports connectivity to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Alibaba Cloud from the starting block. “Support for additional clouds will be added based on customer demand,” Sambi said.

When a customer purchases Cross-Cloud Interconnect, Google provisions a dedicated physical connection between their network and that of other cloud providers. Google says customers can use this connection to peer their Google Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networks with resources hosted in other public clouds.

Taking this a step further, Google says that if a customer has resources on Microsoft Azure and other resources hosted on AWS, an organization can set up a cloud-to-cloud interconnect for each of these, and then It claims to be able to transfer using the Google network. Data between Azure and his AWS.

The service is available with 10Gbps or 100Gbps connections and has the same features as Cloud Interconnect (Google’s service that provides direct connectivity between the cloud and customer premises), but without the need for new customer hardware and 99.99% serviceability. Level guaranteed. Contract (SLA).

Once the connection is established, Google will support the connection all the way to the other cloud provider’s network, but of course we cannot guarantee uptime from other cloud providers.

Google highlights Walmart as one of the customers given early access to this multi-cloud managed service.

“Walmart runs a seamless platform across multiple cloud providers to accelerate innovation,” said Gerald Bosello, senior director of software engineering at Walmart, in a boilerplate. He argued that Cross-Cloud Interconnect could “simplify connectivity between cloud providers, reduce time-to-operation and reduce overall costs.”

Google, one of the three leading cloud providers, slightly increased its share of enterprise cloud spending in the final quarter of 2022, up 1% year-over-year.

Google’s cloud business announced its first profit in April. In the quarter ended March 31, Mountain View’s cloud division reported revenue of $7.4 billion and operating profit of $191 million. This comes after he has incurred losses of $14.6 billion in his three years to 2021.

