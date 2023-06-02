Trending Innovation News in Houston June 2





Editor’s Note: Another week has passed and it’s time to round up the top headlines of the past few days. InnovationMap’s Houston tech and startup trending news included his not-to-be-missed June business his events, innovators you should know and more.

3 Houston innovators you should know about this week

This week’s roundup of Houston innovators includes UH’s Ramanan Krishnamoorti, SWAN Impact Network’s Valerie Tompson, and TexPower Technologies’ Evan Erickson.photo courtesy

In this week’s roundup of the Houston innovators you should know, we feature three local innovators across industries that are currently making headlines for Houston innovation, from battery tech to impact investing. read more.

Houston hosts 10+ unmissable business and innovation events in June

Check out these conferences, pitch contests, networking and more in June.Photo from Getty Images

From pitch contests to networking events, see what’s in store for Houston innovators in June.

We’ve rounded up this month’s not-to-be-missed events. Mark your calendar and register accordingly. read more.

Texas angel investor group expands to influence in Houston

Founded in Austin, SWAN Impact Network has entered Houston’s innovation ecosystem.Photo from Getty Images

Austin-based angel investment network has announced its entry into the Houston market.

SWAN Impact Network, which focuses on funding early-stage impact-focused startups, has announced that its next market expansion will be in Houston. The organization he founded in 2016 and expanded to Dallas two years ago. SWAN now has a presence in Bayou City and is actively seeking potential angel investors to join its network.

“Many of the deep expertise we have developed are based in life sciences, health and wellness, and the environment, so Houston is a logical place for us,” said Bob Bridges, executive director of SWAN Innovation Map. told to “Houston has a lot of people where we spent most of our time and money.”

Houston Digital Health Startup Acquired by Illinois-Based Firm

Houston-based Melax Tech has been acquired. Photo credit: MelaxTech.com

A Houston startup transitions to a clinical terminology management and data quality solutions company.

Melax Technologies Inc., an artificial intelligence and natural language processing technology company, has been acquired by Intelligent Medical Objects, headquartered in the Chicago area. This is the first acquisition for IMO and will allow the company to expand its offerings into different segments of the healthcare market.

“Today marks an exciting moment for IMO as we complete our first acquisition,” said IMO CEO Anne Burns in a news release. Combining Melax Techs’ analytics and NLP capabilities with IMO’s clinical terminology and data quality platform will provide healthcare organizations with a more comprehensive solution for both clinical operations and research.

Houston Medical Provider Secures $100 Million for Expansion, Shares Renderings

The Lily and Roy Cullen Tower at Baylor College of Medicine is set to open in 2026. Rendering Courtesy of SLAM Architecture

Baylor College of Medicine has raised $100 million towards a $150 million fundraising goal for the university planning the Lily Cullen and Roy Cullen Towers.

The $100 million gift includes:

$30 million total from The Cullen Foundation, Health Care Cullen Trust, and The Cullen Trust for Higher Education; $12 million from the DeBaiki Medical Foundation; $10 million from the Huffington Foundation; $45 million from members of the Baylors Board of Trustees; Community donors such as the MD Anderson Foundation, the Albert & Margaret Alkek Foundation, and the Elkins Foundation.

The Cullen Healthcare Trust is very proud to support the building with the Cullen Foundation and the Cullen Higher Education Trust, Karen Geiselman Muse, Chairman of the Karen Healthcare Trust, said in a news release. I can’t wait to see what new beginnings will come out of the Tower of Leelee and Roy Cullen. read more.

