Boeing’s mission to send astronauts to space station postponed again

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, designed to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station and compete with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, could face even longer delays.

Boeing was working toward launching the first manned Starliner test flight in late July.

But Boeing vice president and CST-100 Starliner program manager Mark Nappi said at a press conference on Thursday that two new issues have emerged as part of the review process. So we looked at these in more detail last week.

Ultimately, after consulting with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and NASA, the company decided to pull out of the July launch program to resolve the issue.

One of the problems involved a mechanism called the parachute and soft link, which had a lower failure threshold than originally expected. The other concerns tapes used to protect wire harnesses from scratches, Nappi said. The tape was found to be flammable.

This is just the latest in a long delay in the Starliner program, which was expected to begin astronaut flights several years ago.

NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stitch said Thursday that everyone was a little disappointed. But I see people rolling up their sleeves and ready to figure out what the next step is, and this team solves these problems.

Despite a long history of delays, technical stagnation and development problems, Boeing has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the Starliner program.

On Thursday, officials reiterated they had no intention of backing out of their commitment to the program. Boeing will also continue to bear the costs associated with the project delays.

The company previously reported cost overruns of nearly $900 million. Nappi said the issues discussed on Thursday were too new to determine the additional costs.

A launch later this year may still be feasible, but officials said they would not commit to a new launch date until they had a better understanding of the emerging issues.

In 2022, Starliner was sent into orbit for a second unmanned test flight.

Starliner problems occur at almost every stage of the development program.

Issues identified by officials during this mission included hangs and software issues with several spacecraft thrusters not powering up as intended. However, none of these issues had a major impact on the test mission, which was able to successfully complete the multi-day journey to the space station and return safely to Earth. But officials determined that these problems were serious enough to require repair before they could allow passengers to board the vehicles.

Notably, the first attempt to send the Starliner into an unmanned orbital test run at the end of 2019 was canceled due to a software issue that caused the aircraft to go off course and instead return it directly to the ground instead of docking with the ISS. That is. It took him nearly two years of troubleshooting before the Starliner was ready to return to the launch pad. Later, valve stickiness issues further delayed the capsule’s return to flight.

Even the space agency initially expected NASA’s decades-long partner Boeing to beat SpaceX to the launch pad, but now Boeing is at least three years behind its upstart rivals. likely to be.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launched its first astronaut mission in 2020 and has been conducting regular manned flights ever since.

But NASA wants at least two spacecraft that can shuttle astronauts to and from the ISS, and always back-up transport should one of the spacecraft encounter a problem that causes it to remain on the ground. hope there is a choice.

NASA astronauts Barry Butch Willmore and Sunita Williams were appointed as the first astronauts to board Starliner. A Boeing official said crew members have been informed of the additional delay.

In 2014, the space agency awarded Boeing a $4.2 billion contract for Starliner development, almost double the $2.6 billion awarded to SpaceX. Boeing is negotiating additional funding because of the delays, but the company bears much of the burden of cost overruns.

