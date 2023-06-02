How AI will revolutionize NHS respiratory care





Dr. Ameera Patel, CEO of TidalSense, explains how AI can completely transform diagnostics in respiratory care.

Respiratory disease affects 1 in 5 people. Already the third leading cause of death in the UK, the number of people affected by these conditions is increasing. The latest NHS statistics show hospitalizations for respiratory illness are very close to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the UK Asthma and Lungs analysis also highlights a direct link between hospitalization and deprivation due to factors such as increased exposure to air pollution, humidity and mold.

The pressures on the NHS are most notably driven by an increasing number of patients with long-term health conditions and widespread staffing shortages, with respiratory disease diagnoses not keeping up with the rising prevalence of respiratory disease. .

Take chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for example, about two-thirds of people with the disease in the UK are undiagnosed, and one-third of those have the disease already quite advanced. , identified after hospitalization when symptoms are likely to be severe. . This goes a long way to explaining why Britain has the second highest death rate from lung disease in Europe after Turkey.

For lung disease, it is important to start treatment early. Effective treatment of asthma and her COPD reduces symptoms and exacerbations and reduces medical visits, including emergency hospital admissions. However, current clinical pathways for respiratory disease are ineffective, inefficient and costly, resulting in many patients being misdiagnosed and not receiving appropriate treatment quickly enough. COPD alone is his second most common reason for emergency hospitalization, and total hospitalizations due to COPD are estimated to cost his NHS $491 million annually.

This contributes significantly to the financial burden of the NHS, with all lung diseases (including lung cancer) costing health services around 11 billion annually. COPD and asthma are the two most common chronic respiratory diseases affecting 1 in 5 people in the UK and cost the NHS around 5 billion annually.

eliminate misdiagnosis

Early and accurate diagnosis is critical to alleviating mounting pressure on health services, eliminating unnecessary patient appointments and enabling early intervention for those in urgent need of treatment.

However, current diagnostic methods present significant barriers to this goal. For example, current tests for COPD and asthma are spirometry. This is an early Victorian technique that can be uncomfortable for the patient and requires expert training to operate. This 180-year-old approach is not only complex to implement, it is also patient dependent. In addition, abnormal results can be difficult to interpret, implying that misdiagnosis is prevalent.

Access to spirometry testing is patchy at best, with diagnostic testing completely closed during the pandemic. A conservative estimate is that about 27,000 to 34,000 people are currently awaiting diagnostic testing.

New technologies such as AI must be integrated to handle the backlog and open up the possibility of accurate and rapid diagnostics.

It is therefore perhaps surprising that the NHS Long Term Plan is prioritizing access to accurate early diagnosis and testing of chronic respiratory diseases as a way to increase efficiency of the NHS and improve the quality of patient treatment and care. It’s not what you should do.

more than the human eye can see

AI has great potential to pave the way for highly accurate diagnostics, thanks to its ability to analyze and understand large amounts of clinical information. AI-driven technologies are already being applied to everything from stroke detection to retinal screening, using trained algorithms and deep learning to quickly detect signs of disease that clinicians may not have noticed. detect.

The identification of respiratory states using existing clinical data has already been successfully demonstrated. For example, AI has been applied to assist in diagnosing lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis, allowing clinicians to identify at-risk patients, expedite decision-making, and reduce unnecessary steps.

Applying AI to respiratory diagnostics avoids the ordeal of spending weeks or months traveling between clinicians to confirm a diagnosis, and instead allows patients with chronic respiratory disease to seek appropriate medical care. You may be able to receive treatment, medications and dosages at the right time. . Improved disease control could bring significant cost savings to the NHS.

Beyond diagnosis

AI-driven technology is also enabling powerful forecasting and predictive capabilities. For example, these technologies could be used to predict future disease development in patients, assist clinical decision-making, and potentially enable access to early medical and lifestyle interventions. . AI can also be used to predict which people in a population are most at risk of developing chronic respiratory disease, ensuring priority is given to those targeted for diagnostics and screening programs.

At the same time, AI has great potential to improve the patient experience, enabling patients to self-monitor and manage their condition outside the healthcare environment, resulting in improved patient quality of life and improved healthcare services. is even more efficient.

In Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 500 COPD patients are being monitored at home to allow early intervention while reducing pressure on the NHS. The plan combines patient records with real-time data from fitness trackers and home ventilators, allowing users to directly message doctors with health concerns via a smartphone app. A new trial later this year will also apply AI to this data to provide immediate warnings to patients who may be experiencing more severe symptoms. Early results are positive, suggesting that the plan has already reduced hospital admissions by more than half.

save time save life

As the number of people with chronic respiratory disease continues to rise, it will be impossible for the NHS to achieve its goals of improving quality of life and health outcomes for people with respiratory disease without first overcoming the hurdle of diagnosis. would be

As AI enables faster and more accurate diagnoses and makes diagnostics accessible outside of traditional clinical settings, technology will become essential to bridge the gap between patient demand and clinical supply. increase. Improving capabilities of digital technology are paving the way for more effective treatment planning, reducing the likelihood of frequent hospitalizations, and generally contributing to a better quality of life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/ai-in-healthcare-insights/how-ai-driven-technology-can-revolutionise-nhs-care-for-resp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos