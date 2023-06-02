Scarcity is one of the most powerful drivers of innovation,” said Siddharth Pai of 3one4 Capital at BT Tech Today Congress.





3one4 Capital founder Siddharth Pai said of the relationship between innovation and profitability in the ongoing tech winter, that scarcity is one of the strongest drivers of innovation. Speaking at the Business Today Tech Today Congress, Pai said: When artificially constrained, the way to make the best use of limited resources becomes highly innovative. In fact, start-ups have proven it to a great extent. A huge amount of innovation will come out of India and spread to the world. Innovation always thrives in scarcity because people become lazy and complacent the moment they have infinite resources.

Business Today Tech Today Congress hosted a session titled “Catch a Cold: Tech Winter.” Today’s ‘Weatering the Storm’ will be attended by panelists including Mr. Pai, T-Hub CEO Mahankari Srinivas Rao and Hurun India Founder and M.D. Anas Rahman Junaid. In this session, panelists discussed challenges and strategies for navigating the tech winter storm, as well as entrepreneurship, innovation, and opportunities to come out stronger in the face of adversity.

On innovation in the startup ecosystem, Rao said he believes there are big untapped opportunities in several areas such as deep tech, space technology, healthcare, fintech and insurance. I think there is an opportunity to build a viable and great business.

Pai told Business Today Editor-in-Chief Sourav Majumudar about the ongoing tech winter and its current impact, saying that, in my view, valuations are a function of fundamentals, potential and market sentiment. Told. Market sentiment is a macro factor that has a huge negative impact on the startup ecosystem. In 2020, federal governments around the world will print a ton of money, and interest rates will drop to zero. Therefore, large institutional investors have started chasing alpha. Equity markets were rocked by bad sentiment to create zero-yielding alpha bonds. Private companies began to emerge as the most popular assets, followed by cryptocurrencies.

He added that we are seeing a massive pullback from these particular areas now that bond yields have risen. Therefore, the market sentiment factor has a significant impact on the startup ecosystem.

However, Pai believes that spring will come after winter, and is fairly certain that spring is on its way. “The startups that emerge from here will actually be far more resilient than anything we’ve seen in the past,” he said.

Will spring come after winter for this technology? In response, Rao said he thinks the push now is to establish unit economics and see if there is a path to profitability. I’m starting to come to my senses. I believe that good companies will continue to be funded.

“At the stage of signing the deal, there was a fear that we would miss the opportunity early,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, who discusses the role of governance in the startup ecosystem. Not now. We now have the flexibility to take the time to do due diligence and back out if it doesn’t work out. One good thing for both investors and start-ups is that DD has become more pervasive and has a much better understanding of how innovation is priced.

