Impact of Legacy Systems on Travel: What Tech Companies Must Understand





Digital transformation and cloud technology are taking the industry by storm, but moving away from legacy systems isn’t always easy. Here are some of the complexities tech companies have to deal with when using legacy systems to sell to travel and hospitality businesses.

Travel and hospitality have lagged behind other industries in adopting technology. The reasons for this are varied, but primarily the fear of change, the disruption it can cause, and the cost of successfully implementing new technologies, especially in the current economic climate.

Dramatic changes in the tech stack often require cultural and organizational change, strong L&D training programs, and employee buy-in. When a business like hospitality is spread across multiple locations, there are challenges in facilitating such change.

Legacy systems are often seen as an impediment to the businesses that use them, with high-profile media stories highlighting them, such as Southwest Airlines’ dated scheduling system grounding hundreds of flights. Perpetuating (New York Times). However, legacy systems that have evolved and been invested in still provide valuable services. As such, some travel and hospitality businesses want to make the most of current technology as much as possible.

It’s not that the world of travel and hospitality isn’t interested in new technologies, digital transformations and transitions to new systems. A recent study by Skift and Amazon Web Services (AWS) found that 72% of travel and hospitality industry professionals believe digital transformation is very important to their business.

There is also increasing pressure from travel and hospitality customers who expect technical interactions to be on par with other industries. Roger Taval, Vice President of Global Guest Technology and Innovation at Accor, says expectations are changing due to the increasing digital maturity of every industry. Guests expect seamless transitions from other industries.

It’s important for tech companies to understand the environment they sell to and find out what’s really important to their prospective customers. So what do tech companies need to understand about selling into the travel and hospitality sector?

Legacy systems are not necessarily bad

Legacy systems are systems that have existed for a long time and were traditionally installed onsite. Many legacy systems have moved entirely to the cloud, but some remain the same. In the travel industry, systems such as accommodation management systems, central reservation systems, and global distribution systems have become legacy. Many of the new technologies on the market are cloud-native and therefore considered more agile for today’s digital environment.

But that alone cannot make legacy systems obsolete, especially if the legacy company continues to evolve and adapt to changing market needs and technological demands. Legacy systems are often brimming with reliability and stability. It may not be on the cutting edge of innovation, but it offers what is essential to the business it serves: reliability.

Innovation is not everything

Some legacy systems built specifically for the travel and hospitality industry, such as property management systems, were created 50 years ago. These legacy systems are not state-of-the-art when compared to modern business apps available to businesses of all kinds, created by companies known for innovation such as Amazon, Google, and Apple.

But for travel and hospitality customers, innovation isn’t everything. Presumably, their legacy products are reliable, stable, and robust. They may have invested in infrastructure and fully expanded. Legacy providers may have given you the opportunity to add well-tested features before deployment. There may also be integrations and connections between systems. When all of this is in place, travel or hospitality providers will resist change, especially if they may feel the system is customized for their business.

The challenge for young innovative competitors is that they may not have the scalability, reliability and consistency of older legacy competitors.

After all, the more innovative a company is, the smaller its audience is likely to be. This is because investing in cutting-edge technology can be more risky. Early adopters for travel and hospitality companies can be costly, and investing in technology doesn’t always pay off. Many in this field prefer proven and reliable technology.

Are you actually solving customer problems?

Therefore, technology companies that want to partner with hospitality and travel customers should not focus on eliminating legacy systems or selling innovation as a concept. Instead, technology companies must ensure that they are reliable, trustworthy companies that provide the solutions their customers need.

Take the time to understand the solutions your prospects have already implemented. What’s working and what’s not working in this regard? Does your technology have the ability to solve pain points, and can it be integrated with existing technology if the client wants to keep it?

Addressing this issue and the benefits customers experience, rather than pandering to innovation or having to be on the cutting edge just for the sake of innovation, is the real key to a successful partnership. Also consider how flexible the technology is and whether there is an opportunity to work together on a solution that meets the client’s needs.

The cost of purchasing new technology will always be an issue for travel and hospitality businesses, but it is even more so given the current economic climate. Technology companies should focus on explaining their return on investment and how technology drives profits.

Consider your integration process

Customers in the travel and hospitality industries are concerned about the disruption that new technology can bring. Downtime is unacceptable and staff need to be able to deploy new systems quickly. IT integration is a large project for any travel or hospitality client and must be done right. After all, downtime and data loss can have a significant impact on business performance.

Therefore, providing a detailed plan of how the technology will be implemented and integrated is essential, and a team should be in place to manage the project from start to finish. With aspects such as the cloud and open APIs being expected in today’s adoption of new technologies, it’s important to demonstrate the benefits this brings.

Legacy systems are very important to many industries, especially the travel and hospitality industry. Understanding this is key to successful partnerships involving new technologies.

If you are a travel or hospitality business decision maker, consider the reliability, reliability, and scalability of any new technology solution before committing. And if you’re a technology company, define your target audience, their needs, and the benefits they can expect to get from partnering with them. Innovation may sound exciting and powerful on either side, but base your decisions on what makes the most sense for your particular business.

For more on this, read Hospitality Investor’s article, Why Hotel Investors Should Be Cautious About Migrating to the Cloud. Hear from hoteliers about the challenges and risks of migrating from on-premises solutions.

If you are a technology buyer or seller and need help navigating the process, contact Haynes MarComs today.

Director Ryan Haynes | Principal Consultant Haynes MarComs Ltd

