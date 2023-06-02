



Apple London Battersea is coming soon.

Olivier Hess K.K.

Apple Stores are always beautiful, but today Apple announced its newest UK store, promising to be something special. Barricades have appeared in the last few hours, revealing that the company will open a store at London’s Battersea Power Station. Not only has the news been shared just yet, but the opening date has also been revealed.

For those unfamiliar, Battersea Power Station is one of those buildings that really deserves the iconic adjective worn out. It used to power much of London and even featured a giant pig floating between giant chimneys on the album cover of Pink Floyd Animals (CGI wasn’t widespread enough in the 1970s). This stunt was actually done because there was no) thing).

It was recently completely redeveloped with over 100 stores, 254 apartments and 495,139 square feet (46,000 square meters) of office space. All of that office space is now Apple’s UK headquarters. So it was strange that the company’s new home didn’t have an Apple Store.

Apple Battersea.

Olivier Hess K.K.

Today, things changed when new barricades appeared emblazoned with the words “Apple Battersea” and “Let’s build something.” Just below it says “15.06.23”, which in the UK means 15th June 2023 (not 6th June, there was no such thing).

In other words, not only do we know that this mammoth property belongs to Apple, but we also know that it will open in the next two weeks.

And the store will host daily free Today at Apple workshops beginning Saturday, June 17, two days after opening. This includes two art and photography workshops customized to celebrate the history of Battersea Power Station itself. These can already be registered at apple.com/uk/today/battersea/. There are also special wallpapers for iPhone, Mac and iPad available for download here: apple.com/uk/retail/battersea/

Apple Battersea – New Barricade.

Olivier Hess K.K.

The store under development is located in what used to be the giant Turbine Hall, but the Apple Store looks big enough to swamp the floor.

It makes perfect sense to have a new Apple Store in what is becoming a retail store in London. And you don’t even have to wait long to see it.

