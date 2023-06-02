Apple is entering the metaverse. Who cares?





Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company will change its name from Facebook to Meta in November 2021, embracing the digital world known as the Metaverse.

A month later, Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes that within two to three years most virtual meetings will move from the two-dimensional grid of video to the Metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars. I wrote.

Shortly after, Microsoft announced a $70 billion investment to acquire video game giant Activision Blizzard, saying the deal would be part of the Metaverse.

But since then, interest in the Metaverse has stalled. Technology investors are shifting to new trends such as artificial intelligence. And companies like Disney and Microsoft have canceled some metaverse projects, despite their explosive enthusiasm.

Enter apple. At the Worldwide Developers Conference starting Monday, the tech giant is expected to debut a virtual reality hardware product — high-tech goggles that blend the digital and physical worlds.

The company believes it can entice consumers with mixed reality products that outperform the poorly selling high-end Quest Pro headset Meta, and spark mainstream interest in virtual reality in a way others haven’t. I’m betting on what I can do. Apple’s headsets are expected to cost about $3,000 and look like ski goggles, according to current and former employees familiar with the development.

Apple has done this before. Ultimate hits like the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch started out as niche markets and grew into big companies. But even Apple executives are skeptical about the company’s prospects in virtual reality, and it may not be ready for a mainstream moment yet, they say.

Apple declined to comment.

The idea of ​​an immersive, all-encompassing online world made more sense for many investors when people were stuck at home in the middle of the pandemic. Metaverse startups raised about $664 million in venture capital in the first five months of 2023, compared to $2.9 billion raised in the same period in 2022, according to data compiled by Pitchbook. A significant drop from over $30 million. The drop has seen investment in recent metaverse startups drop to about a quarter of its peak in the first half of 2022, Pitchbook said.

The metaverse investing fad is gone and now people are turning to AI, said Doug Creutz, an analyst at Cowen & Company. The people jumping on it jumped off because it was a sexy story.

Microsoft this year shut down a virtual reality world called AltspaceVR, which it acquired in 2017, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company also laid off some of its employees working on the HoloLens mixed-reality headset, and eliminated or redeployed teams working on the Metaverse project. Familiar with change.

In a statement, Microsoft said it remains committed to the Metaverse, pointing to news that it is rolling out three-dimensional avatars for Microsoft Teams meetings.

Disney has also laid off about 50 employees who worked on the Metaverse project, according to people familiar with the layoffs. News of Microsoft and Disney’s cuts was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.

At Meta, Zuckerberg plans to reorganize the company around Metaverse-centric technology, which will cost a lot of money. Metas’ hardware division, Reality Labs (which includes the Oculus headset), is responsible for a significant portion of Metas’ recent surge in spending. The division lost about $4 billion in his first three months of the year.

Zuckerberg warned that building the Metaverse would be a losing plan with little prospect of early gains. Still, it took much longer than he expected. Zuckerberg and his team have spent a lot of time talking about Metas’ expertise in AI in recent months, but he resents the idea that the Metaverse is no longer his focus.

On a conference call with investors in April, he said the narrative unfolds to somehow move away from its focus on the Metaverse vision. So I would like to start by saying that it is not accurate. We’ve been focusing on both AI and the metaverse for the last few years. We will continue to focus on both.

Meta spokesperson Ashley Zandy said: “We have always been clear that our vision for the metaverse is long-term and nothing has changed about that.” rice field.

On Thursday, Zuckerberg teased a version of the company’s latest VR headset, MetaQuest 3. Priced at $499, it could go on sale this year. Consumers so far have spent over $1.5 billion on apps and games from the Metas Quest app store.

For Apple, the new headset could be the start of a long-term plan that will eventually lead to more popular virtual reality products like lightweight glasses.

Some analysts believe the company is taking an approach to gauge how early adopters use it and may make changes before selling future versions to a wider audience. suggests there is. It will be similar to what it did with the Apple Watch. Initially marketed as a general-purpose iPhone companion, it was later reimagined as a fitness gadget.

Despite declining interest, many argue that it is too early to abandon the idea of ​​the Metaverse. Companies like Roblox and Epic Games, who preached the metaverse long before it took off, are still working on their long-term vision.

Venture capitalist Matthew Ball, who has written a book about the Metaverse, said that after Facebook changed its name, mainstream attention to the concept would increase how much time people spend in immersive online worlds. said it spurred wild predictions about

Ball said this was more due to poor scheduling. The intense focus on the Metaverse in such a short time was bound to disappoint many, although some argued that the Metaverse is here now, or will exist in the future.

With tens of millions of participants, user-generated content, and a digital economy, Roblox and Epic Games, creators of battle royale game Fortnite, could offer a more compelling vision for the Metaverse.

Roblox, a platform that offers millions of games often aimed at children, had 66.1 million daily users in Q1 2023, up 22% year-over-year. The company’s chief business officer, Craig Donat, said Roblox is working to expand into other immersive online experiences, but a full-fledged metaverse is still far away.

Donato said he had a big advantage at one or two times.

In March, Epic Games released a new tool designed to help Fortnite players create and monetize their own games on the company’s platform, with the company’s CEO Tim Facilitated the creation of an online economy in Fortnite that underpinned Sweeney’s vision of the Metaverse. . Sweeney said mainstream interest in the metaverse has attracted people who are less invested in the space.

Unfortunately, he said, many have tried to cling to the trend without actually delivering the product. But when you look at the trends, it looks like growth is continuing and exponential growth is continuing.

Brian X. Chenand Karen Weise contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/02/technology/apple-metaverse-vr.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos