Google leads $36 million funding round for Pixxel





Washington hyperspectral imaging startup Pixxel has raised $36 million in a Series B funding round led by Google.

Pixxel announced a Series B round on June 1, with participation from Google and existing investors Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, grownx, Sparta and Atera. The company has not disclosed the valuation of the round, but has now raised $71 million.

The company has offices in the United States and India and is working on a constellation of hyperspectral imaging satellites. The company plans to launch its first Pathfinder satellite in 2022 and deploy a constellation of 24 satellites by 2025.

With this funding, we will continue our mission to build a health monitor for the planet, empowering people around the world to make informed decisions about our collective well-being. Awais Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, said it was closer to a reality. Pixel said in his statement:

The funding will be used to develop the constellation and an analytics platform called Aurora, which uses artificial intelligence technology to produce useful information products for its customers.

Pixxel seeks to capitalize on the growing interest in hyperspectral data. Hyperspectral data provides much better spectral information, but has long had a reputation for being difficult to work with. Pixxel is one of his six companies to sign a contract with the National Reconnaissance Service in March for a strategic commercial enhancement program for hyperspectral imaging. Under this agreement, NRO will evaluate the company’s technical and business plans and then procure hyperspectral data for demonstration purposes.

Google has not commented on its investment in Pixxel, but industry insiders said the funding came through the Google for India Digitalization Fund. Established in 2020, the fund has set aside approximately $10 billion for investment in Indian companies, including building new products and services related to Indian needs, as well as digital transformation initiatives. It also includes companies that apply technology and artificial intelligence to aid, health, education, and agriculture.

The size of Google’s investment in Pixxel was not disclosed, but it’s likely just a fraction of the company’s previous investments in the Earth Imaging industry. In 2014, Google paid an estimated $500 million to acquire Skybox Imaging, which developed a constellation of high-resolution imaging small satellites. Google rebranded Skybox as Terra Bella, then sold it and transferred it to Planet.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/google-leads-36-million-funding-round-for-pixxel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos