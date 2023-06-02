Google Stock: NVIDIA’s Only True AI Threat (NASDAQ:GOOG)





FairytaleDesign/iStock (via Getty Images)

Abstract of the paper

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has unsurprisingly generated a lot of interest following its latest earnings report. NVDA is spearheading the AI ​​revolution thanks to best-in-class GPUs and accompanying software. There isn’t much competition for NVDA at the moment, but the opportunities presented are so great that things will eventually change.

I believe Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is well positioned to take on NVIDIA with the right incentives and the necessary resources. Google has already developed and used several products that compete with NVDA’s chips.

It takes time and a lot of money, but the benefits to Google are so great that it’s worth trying.

Only one NVIDIA so far

In a recent conversation with SA co-contributor Trading Places Research, we discussed what AI technology means, how it works, and why NVIDIA is so ahead of its time. NVDA has led many other chip makers in its bull market, but the truth is that NVDA stands head and shoulders above the rest and has a unique product that can dominate the market. It means that we are offering

But before we get to the point, we need to understand a little better what this product is. Graphics processing units were originally designed to speed up the rendering of 3D graphics, but now they do much more. Today’s GPUs can break complex problems into smaller, more manageable tasks and solve them simultaneously.

But the hardware (GPU) is only half the story. His NVDA success in this business is due to a combination of hardware and software. NVIDIA doesn’t just sell chips. It also has best-in-class software called CUDA.

CUDA allows NVDA to program GPUs far beyond graphics rendering. CUDA enables GPUs to tackle general-purpose computing problems. So the GPU (hardware) holds the power and the software (CUDA) makes it possible.

Nvidia has started making software and hardware that work together to solve all these big problems. And now they’re not only making gaming GPUs suitable for these old purpose graphics, they’re making very, very, very expensive data center GPUs. All the software that comes with it is a complete system and that’s only because they’ve been doing this for so long and the only complete system that has software and hardware working together to do this thing well system.

Source: Pragmatic Investors Podcast

NVDA is almost the only option for big companies like Alphabet, Inc. and Microsoft (MSFT) to actually develop commercially viable AI, but it comes at a significant cost.

Evidence of this can be seen in NVDA’s GPU details. However, for investors less savvy with cutting-edge technology, the evidence is also evident in his NVDA earnings and guidance. NVDA is responding to a real surge in demand for chips. And this isn’t the surge we’re seeing overall, but an increase in demand for his NVDA chips in particular.

Other chip makers such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) will not benefit much from the surge in demand from AI applications. Because his GPU in-house is a few years behind his NVDA, which has been developing this technology for over a decade.

Google ready to intervene

But if traditional chip makers don’t compete with NVIDIA, who will? Probably someone with enough money and a lot of interest. That’s where Google comes in.

Google has much to gain and lose from AI. Deploying AI technology is a natural next step for both Google Cloud and Google Search, and has already been in place since last year.

However, as mentioned earlier, this technology requires expensive hardware and software, most of which comes from NVIDIA’s very expensive GPUs. This is why Google has already invested heavily in developing its own solution for this, called TPU.

A Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) is a custom-developed application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) by Google used to accelerate machine learning workloads.

Source: Google

Also known as AI accelerators, these TPUs, as advertised, can be used to speed up the training of large-scale machine learning models. Google is doing his fourth iteration of his TPU and this is what Bard is running for.

This is just one of two ways Google is fighting NVIDIA’s “AI monopoly.” At the latest I/O conference, Google introduced its latest large-scale language model, Palm2. But the point here is that Google presented the Palm2 as a family of models of different sizes.

What we’ve discovered in our work is that it’s not really about model size, bigger isn’t always better.

Source: DeepMind Vice President Zoubin Ghahraman

There is also a PaLM 2 model that runs on smartphones. This is important because model size is currently one of the limitations. The larger the model, the more GPUs. Reducing size while preserving functionality is another workaround.

market opportunity

Google is well positioned to compete with NVIDIA here. The company has the right motives, already has increased focus in this space and has the capital to catch up. To put things into perspective, Google’s R&D budget in 2022 was his $39.5 billion, while his NVDA in the same period was his $7.34 billion.

According to Global Market Insights, Google now has an opportunity to tap into a segment that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% over the next decade, with a total market size of $400 billion.

GPU Market Forecast (Global Market Insights)

And this is just an idea of ​​what Google could get if it commercialized this technology. But the biggest gain for Google would be the ability to power his own suite of AI applications in-house. At the very least, you’ll end up with better technology at a much more affordable price point than what NVDA offers.

Other considerations

That being said, we have to understand that there are some other major players in this race. Microsoft is one of them, as is Meta Platforms (META), which recently unveiled its own AI chip.

I would like to end with a final word of caution. AI holds a lot of potential, but companies should also be careful about giving AI responsibility too soon. Companies like Google need to recognize not only the potential of AI, but also its limitations.

Large language models are very good at predicting what to say next, but they still lack the reliability required in commercial environments.

final thoughts

There’s no denying the growth story behind NVIDIA, but that doesn’t necessarily justify the ratings it receives today. The stock could easily continue to rise in the future, but for now this is a speculative move. At this point, a smarter bet might be on whether Google can disrupt the GPU market. As mentioned above, they have the necessary means and motives. AI is a complex subject and investors should work hard to understand it before investing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4608999-google-stock-the-only-real-ai-threat-to-nvidia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos