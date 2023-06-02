Europe launches new incentives to help (future) deep tech innovators scale





The European Commission on Thursday launched a new initiative to help 100 unicorns grow into European deep tech champions and achieve the EU’s digital and green goals.

Speaking to an audience of deep tech entrepreneurs and investors in Stockholm, Vice President Margrethe Vestager first emphasized the progress to be achieved in the “New European Innovation Agenda”.

Launched almost a year ago by recently resigned Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Secretary Mariya Gabriel, the plan is essentially a multi-pronged strategy to stimulate innovation across all sectors of the economy. was to be formulated.

Vestager is now making these plans more concrete with the launch of the Regional Innovation Valleys and EIC Scale Up 100 initiatives. This is “Unicorn”.

Selected startups will receive welcome assistance from a group called the EIC Scaling Club. The group includes 100 investors, 100 companies with innovation departments, 100 “agency, cluster, media” and 100 independent mentors.

Important Disclosure: Tech.eu and our parent company Webrazzi, together with consortium leaders TechTour, Bpifrance (EuroQuity), Hello Tomorrow, EurA and IESE Business School, are projects funded by the EU through the European Innovation Council. Part of the EIC Scaling Club. . We will share more about our involvement soon.

University lobby group CESAER used the launch opportunity of this initiative to seek further support to ensure that deep technology entrepreneurship at universities is fostered within the broader innovation ecosystem. CESAER argues that the EU and its institutions should be more aware of the vital role that universities of science and technology play in driving deep technology innovation.

Featured image credit: Guillaume Prigois / Unsplash

