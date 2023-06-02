When and where can I get horses in Diablo 4?





When I played a review of Diablo 4 a few weeks ago, I realized that there is one question that everyone will have when playing the campaign.

Where the hell is my horse?

Horses are a central feature of Diablo 4, not present in past games, but now a feature of this new sprawling map. But the answer is no. It’s not like I missed a side quest or anything like that. In fact, you’ll have to wait a while before you can get a horse.

Diablo 4 has six acts. You won’t get the horse until Act 4, which comes after the very long Act 3, begins.

The question “Mount: Dorans Favor”, which opens Act 4, is presented. This will take you to Khyovashad where you will spend a lot of time and get a horse.

The good news is that once you do this on one character, you don’t have to do this again on other playthroughs, and every other character on your account has access to the horse from the start.

This horse is a key component of micro-transaction cosmetics in Diablo 4. It almost feels like it was made up just for that purpose. Also, I think we’ll eventually be able to get vehicles other than horses, but that was the starting point. Not only can you eventually get different types of horses (they all have the same functionality in terms of gameplay), but you can also get decorations for your horses. Some will actually be earned, such as Ashaba’s Horn that players earned by defeating World Bosses during the Beta. Others will definitely sell.

Horses were one of the things that felt a little weird while playing. Ignoring the hordes of enemies and moving to another location felt really weird. Yes, the map is large, but there are quite a few fast travel points, so even if you could have added a few more waypoints, I don’t think the horse was entirely necessary. The TP system has also changed, making it more difficult to stay open. But of course you can’t use horses in the dungeons and quest areas inside, so you still have to kill them all in them.

But yeah, keep an eye out for horse cosmetics. Blizzard should expect it to be a big revenue stream. Hopefully we can earn enough for ourselves as well.

