Former Google executive warns of global AI catastrophe within two years





“Believe it or not, this is bigger than climate change.” Beyond emergencies

Former Google executive Mo Gaudet, who once headed the “moonshot” division of Silicon Valley giant Google X, is very emphatic about AI.

“This is more than an emergency,” Gordat said in a new interview on the CEO Diaries podcast hosted by Steven Bartlett. “This is the biggest thing we have to do today. Believe it or not, it’s bigger than climate change.”

He added, “The chances of something incredibly disruptive that could affect the entire planet within the next two years are definitely greater with AI than with climate change.” rice field.

For the sake of context, point out that the devastating side effects of climate change, such as fires, floods, droughts, worsening storms, and astronomical temperatures, are already disrupting places and civilizations around the world. I would like to But we understand what the man is saying. Gaudet predicts that AI will undoubtedly have a devastating impact on human society, and those ill effects are just around the corner.

Dwemer Guy

On more specific concerns, as opposed to vague general anxieties about AI in general, Gordat told Bartlett that immediate short-term concerns, among other potential crises, include deepfakes and the like. tools that instigate cybercrime and mass job losses from automation, he said.

But let’s be honest, these are all small peas compared to the ex-Googler’s recent claims. Recently, on another podcast, “Secret Readers,” Gordat said the chances of AI coming to think of humans as “scum” are “extremely high,” and that AI could create its own “killing machines.” argued that there is

So it’s no exaggeration to say that Gawdat is definitely an AI ruiner.

tax it baby

Despite these concerns, however, Gaudat, a big proponent of government regulation of technology, is proposing mitigation measures. It is to tax their living light.

“I want very clear action from the government,” Gaudat said in an interview with The CEO’s Diary. “What I’m talking about is putting a 98% tax on AI-powered companies, so I’m going to suddenly do what I was going to do in my open letter to slow companies down a little bit, and at the same time, let’s start now. Get enough money to pay everyone.” Technology will destroy it. “

There is no doubt that we are on the extreme end of the spectrum when it comes to taxation, but somewhere the negotiations will have to start.

Gordat’s stark warnings should be taken with a grain of salt. But with that said, unpredictable technology is advancing incredibly quickly, and it’s hard to imagine what lurks beneath sophisticated AI interfaces, including the people building them. It is true that no one understands exactly.

More on AI Concerns: OpenAI CEO Signs Warning Letter That AI Could Cause Human ‘Extinction’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://futurism.com/the-byte/google-exec-ai-global-catastrophe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos