Meta Unveils New Quest 3 VR Headset Priced at $499.99





Meta has revealed that the Quest 3 will be their latest VR headset. He will provide more details on that plan in September.

The announcement was made via an Instagram post by co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Meta also revealed that his 128GB model of the next-gen VR headset is priced at his $499.99, with additional storage options if you need extra space.

You can find the specs we know of below, but details and plans for the Quest 3 VR headset will be shared at Meta’s Connect event on September 27th. What we do know now is that the new model will, of course, be slimmer and offer more power and higher performance.

Even if this wasn’t good enough news, the price of Meta Quest 2 will drop to $299.99. Affordability and availability are the main reasons why the Quest 2 sits at the top of the best VR headset rankings right now, and falling prices only make things better.

Related: Best Space VR Games

The main takeaway from Meta’s new announcement, besides the Quest 3 becoming the new flagship VR headset, is that the new model will have a 40% slimmer optical profile compared to the Quest 2. Outer tracking ring is obsolete. It takes up less space and feels more natural. It also uses the next-generation of his Snapdragon chipset to boost the extra pixels, giving him double the graphics performance of the Quest 2.

Even better news is that Quest 3 is compatible with Quest 2’s library of over 500 VR games and experiences. Meta also claims this is going to be a supercharged all-in-one headset that requires no wires.

If you already own a current-generation Meta Quest VR headset, there’s good news, too, as the Quest 2 is coming with a software update that will dramatically improve performance. The Quest 2 has up to 26% more CPU performance, up to 19% more GPU speed, and 11% more on the Pro model. That means smoother gameplay, a more responsive UI, and higher pixel density without dropping frames.

If you can’t wait for September and are intrigued by virtual reality, it might be worth checking out our guide to the latest VR headset deals and the best free VR experiences.

Today’s best Oculus (Meta) Quest 2 deals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/meta-announces-quest-3-vr-headset The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos