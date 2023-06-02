TAR-200 resulted in high rates of complete remission in BCG non-reactive bladder cancer





TAR-200, an investigational intravesical delivery system designed to provide sustained local release of gemcitabine into the bladder, is highly effective in Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-nonresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It is said to have resulted in a complete response (CR) rate. Data from the ongoing Phase 2b SunRISe-1 study were presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting.

MedPage Today brought together three expert leaders in the field. In addition to moderator Dr. Alexander Kuchikov, members of the newly formed Fox Chase Temple Urology Institute, Dr. Adam Rees, Dr. Laura Bukabina, and MPH will participate in a virtual roundtable discussion. This episode, his third of four exclusive episodes, features their reaction to the results of this study.

Below is a transcript of their remarks.

Kuchkov: So, Laura, can you tell us a little bit about it? Let’s switch gears and talk about the SunRISe-1. Here is a pretzel without the TAR-200 gemcitabine.

Bukabina: Yes. This is great. This is the Phase IIb TAR-200 study that many of us know as pretzels because they literally look like pretzels. And this is TAR-200 alone, with or without the PD-1 inhibitor cetrelimab. Research is small. In each group he had 50 patients and in the unreported group he had 100 patients.

Overall, with TAR-200, how it works clinically is this pretzel, which looks like a stick, is inserted through a cystoscope, and the bladder becomes pretzel-like. The pretzel contains tiny gemcitabine-encoded beads for over a week, so it takes about a week to dissolve, after which this pretzel is removed every three weeks and a new pretzel is reinserted. will be

Therefore, only the second and third arms were reported in this study. They did not report on the initial treatment arms that included combination therapy in which TAR-200 alone was tested for response rates in non-muscular BCG-resistant disease. [arm] Comparison with cetrelimab alone. So, let’s talk about PD-1 inhibitors first. The PD-1 inhibitor CR rate after 12 months was reported to be 38.1%. And looking at TAR-200 alone, the 12-month CR rate is reported to be 72.7%.

Overall, I think it’s pretty impressive. Even if you have to look at a small number of patients, 50 patients in each arm — a) when you look at pembrolizumab, even just 38% is pretty high. [Keytruda] One in 12 months. And if you think about it in combination with the TAR-200, how much will that number be? In terms of on-line CR rates, can we achieve fairly high numbers up to the 90’s? But neither of these numbers have been reported yet.

The side effect profile of TAR-200, as many of us have probably imagined, is that of profuse dysuria, frequent and common with intravesical chemotherapy, and is similar to that of a PD-1 inhibitor grade 3 Very similar to the side effect profile.

Very exciting. The TAR-200 results are probably one of the most exciting he’s presented at AUA.

Kuchkov: Adam, what do you think about this? Are you excited about this?

Reese: Yes, that’s right. In other words, these are preliminary results. So, I don’t want to get too excited, but preliminary I think it’s pretty promising. The initial complete response rate of 73% in the TAR-200 arm is impressive and I think comparable to what we just discussed in the CORE1 trial. It’s important to keep in mind that these are preliminary results from relatively small studies with limited follow-up. I believe there were 22 patients in the TAR-200 cohort, with a median follow-up of approximately 10.7 months. Therefore, I think the long-term durability of this drug is still questionable.

I am interested in seeing the results of cohort 1, which is the combination of TAR-200 and cetrelimab. I don’t think these results are mature at the time of reporting, but it will be interesting to see what the combination can do.

Bukabina: Hmm, hmm.

Kuchkov: Perfect.

Bukabina: Well, I think it’s feasible from a production standpoint, unlike other potential treatments. Gemcitabine has been widely available until recently, at least until recently. And in terms of capabilities, I think this production is feasible on a broad scale.

Kuchkov: Laura, thoughts on using this IO [immunotherapy] Agent cetrelimab, which is clearly not as well known in the community, and there is not much data. Have you thought about using this particular agent in this exam?

Bucabina: I think this is a great study to introduce this new treatment and tag it as an additional treatment. Therefore, I believe that pembrolizumab and its approval are why many pharmaceutical companies are fighting for a chance to come to the table for immunotherapy for BCG-refractory diseases. And I suspect that introducing this add-on therapy in TAR-200 was probably the only way to introduce this over pembrolizumab and get urologists excited about this therapy. I say this in the most politically correct way possible.

Kuchkov: Very diplomatic, Laura. But I have to say that getting things in and out of the bladder excites all urologists. This is a very urological drug, so to speak. And my understanding is, you know, there’s an appetite for trying different agents with this delivery strategy.

Bukabina: Yes, I think the poster was introduced in EV. [enfortumab vedotin], so it contains EV beads inside the pretzel too. This means that combinations of several different drugs may be possible. You can put gem/doce. [gemcitabine/docetaxel] It will probably replace single-agent gemcitabine in the future. So there are many possibilities.

I think the conundrum will be when the results come out, but the CR rate for the combination is something like 84%, right? Therefore, this will be a difficult question for many urologists. Will he be on combination therapy or will he be on TAR-200 alone? Will TAR-200 be available on its own or will it always need to be combined with cetrelimab? And I think these are questions that we will have to address as new data come to light.

Kuchkov: Perfect.

