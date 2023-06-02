What should the regulation of generative AI look like?





We live in an era of unprecedented progress in Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), AI systems that can generate a wide range of content such as text and images. Generative AI entered the public consciousness with the November 2022 release of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 Large Language Model (LLM). Other companies such as Google and Microsoft are similarly enthusiastic about creating new opportunities to leverage this technology. On the other hand, these continued advances and applications of generative AI are raising questions about how this technology will affect the labor market, how the use of training data will affect intellectual property rights, and how the industry will be affected. raises important questions about what form government regulation of Congressional hearings by key industry leaders last week suggested openness to AI regulation, with lawmakers already saying it will impact some of the potential negative impacts of generative AI and broader AI. was considering. In light of these trends, academics from the Center for Technology and Innovation (CTI) exchanged opinions on what the regulation of generative AI should be.

NICOL TURNER LEE (@DrTurnerLee) Technology Innovation Center Senior Fellow and Director:

Regulation of generative AI could start with proper disclosure to consumers

Generative AI refers to machine learning algorithms that can create new content such as voice, code, images, text, simulations, and even videos. More recently, the focus has been on enabling chatbots such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Copilot, leveraging LLM to collect research on issues, create litigation files, automate repetitive administrative tasks, and much more. Other, more advanced tools are used to perform the function. Improve your online search. The debate over regulation is focused on the potential implications of generative AI, including dataset quality, unethical applications, racial and gender bias, its impact on the workforce, and further erosion of democratic processes through the manipulation of technology by the bad guys. It focuses on the downsides, but the upsides include dramatic issues. Whether it’s helping doctors streamline the handling of medical records, or helping educators teach critical thinking skills, technology improves and simplifies certain processes and decision-making, resulting in skyrocketing efficiencies and productivity. There is much to be debated about the ultimate value and social impact of generative AI. If Congress continues to work at a very slow pace to regulate emerging technologies and enact federal privacy standards, generative AI will become more technologically advanced and deeply embedded in society. society. But the quickest win for Congress on the regulatory side would be requiring consumer disclosure when AI-generated content is being used, and transparency over existing and future use cases. and adding labeling and some sort of multi-stakeholder certification process to encourage greater accountability. .

Again, the European Union is already leading this effort. EU latest AI law to disclose AI-generated content to consumers to prevent piracy, illegal content and other wrongdoings related to end-users’ lack of understanding of these systems I am obliged to do so. As more chatbots mine, analyze, and present content in ways that users can access, content usage permissions granted under the U.S. Fair Use Principles, which protect copyrighted works. Regardless, findings often cannot be attributed to one or more sources. , Consumers are often left in the dark when it comes to producing and explaining processes and results.

Congress has prioritized consumer protection in future regulations, starting with immediate protections for users before they again find themselves on the receiving end of highly digital products and services, as well as new consumers. and to develop future-proof and agile policies that can adapt to social harm. service. The EU may honestly have something to say about this disclosure requirement, and the US may have a better idea, compared to existing models that do the same, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) labeling guidelines and the one I proposed. It is possible to further contextualize its application. Previous research: Adapting the Energy Star Rating system to AI. Bringing greater transparency and accountability to these institutions should be at the heart of any regulatory framework, and for policymakers, a small bite from the big apple may be the first step. .

NIAM YARAGHI(@niamyaraghi) Adjunct Senior Fellow, Technology Innovation Center:

Rethinking HIPAA and Health Information Blocking Rules: Balancing Privacy and Interoperability in the Age of AI

With the emergence of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) advances, including large-scale language models (LLMs) like GPT-4 and LLM-powered applications like ChatGPT, there is an urgent need to rethink healthcare privacy protections is occurring. At the core of all AI innovation is the use of advanced statistical techniques to identify patterns within extensive data sets using increasingly powerful yet cost-effective computational technologies. These three elements—big data, advanced statistical techniques, and computing resources—have not only recently become available, they have also been democratized, enabling everyone to move forward at a pace unprecedented in technological innovation. is now easily accessible. This advance will allow us to identify previously unidentifiable patterns, creating opportunities for important advances, but also potentially harming patients.

Privacy regulations, especially HIPAA, were established to protect patient confidentiality and operate under the premise that anonymized data remains anonymous. However, given the advances in AI technology, the current situation is becoming more dangerous. It is now easier than ever to integrate disparate data sets from multiple sources, increasing the likelihood of accurately identifying individual patients.

Apart from increasing risks to privacy and security, new AI technologies are also increasing the value of medical data as they enrich the potential for knowledge extraction. As a result, many data providers may be reluctant to share health information with competitors, further complicating health data interoperability.

Given these growing privacy concerns and the growing value of health data, it is important to ensure that while health care providers continue to share data, they should avoid the potential privacy breach consequences that may result from the widespread use of generative AI. It is important to put in place up-to-date laws that ensure that you are protected.

MARK MACCARTHY (@Mark_MacCarthy) Adjunct Senior Fellow, Center for Technology and Innovation:

About Lampedusa’s AI regulations

In Giuseppe di Lampedusas’ famous novel Leopard, which depicts the reaction of the Sicilian nobility to the unification of Italy in the 1860s, one of his central characters says:

Something similar to this Sicilian response may be happening in the tech industry as it embraces inevitable AI regulation. However, if this is not the case, three things are required.

The first and most important step is to ensure that government agencies have sufficient resources to enforce existing laws. U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chairman Rina Kern has aptly said AI is not exempt from existing consumer protection, discrimination, employment and competition laws, but in times of austerity, regulators have forced tech staff to to bring an AI lawsuit, the current law would be invalid. letter.

Second, policy makers are daunted by science fiction fantasies of AI programs that develop consciousness and achieve independent agency over humans, even if these metaphysical abstractions are endorsed by industry leaders. should not be taken. Not a penny of public money should be spent on these highly speculative diversions when fraudsters and industry edge-riders seek to use AI to break existing laws.

Third, Parliament should consider adopting new identification, transparency, risk assessment and copyright protection requirements in line with the European Union’s proposed AI law. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has sought comment on the proposed AI liability framework, and Senator Chuck Schumers (D-NY) recently said legislative initiatives to regulate AI could be moving in that direction. declared to have sex.

TOM WHEELER (@tewheels) Technology Innovation Center Visiting Researcher:

Innovative AI requires innovative monitoring

Both sides of politics and digital company heads are now talking about the need to regulate AI. A common theme is the need for a new federal agency. However, simply replicating the models used by existing regulators is no solution. This model was developed to monitor industrial economies and used slow-paced innovation to micromanage corporate activity. It doesn’t match the speed of the freewheeling AI age.

All regulations walk a tightrope between protecting the public interest and promoting innovation and investment. In the AI ​​era, going down this path means identifying a plan that combines regulation and risk, embracing that different AI applications pose different risks and avoiding regulatory micromanagement that stifles innovation. increase.

Such agility begins by adopting the formula by which digital enterprises create technical standards as the formula for developing standards of conduct. Develop a standard-setting process involving business, civil society and government agencies. It then gives final approval and enforcement powers to government agencies.

Industrialization meant replacing or augmenting human physical strength. Artificial intelligence is about replacing or augmenting human cognitive abilities. Confusing how the former was regulated and what the latter requires is a missed opportunity to be as revolutionary as regulation-overseen technology. We need institutions in the digital age that address issues that are already obvious to everyone.

Google and Microsoft are general and unrestricted donors to the Brookings Institution. The findings, interpretations and conclusions contained in this article are those of the author and are not influenced by the donation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brookings.edu/blog/techtank/2023/06/02/around-the-halls-what-should-the-regulation-of-generative-ai-look-like/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos