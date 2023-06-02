AI powers the fusion of technology and creativity





Antonio Arcidiacono, EBU Technology & Innovation Director

The emergence of generative AI tools into the “consumer market” has opened up discussions that were previously confined to a small group of experts to a larger community. The kingdom of AI and data has finally crossed the threshold of audiences and become recognized among millions of educated people, from communities of thousands of professionals.

The current situation reminds us of soccer fans who have positioned themselves as trainers and strategists for their teams despite having had little contact with it in decades. The positions are filled by people with partial knowledge of AI development in the last 20-30 years. Thought leaders like Elon Musk seem more inspired by personal gain than honest analysis of the consequences of developing more sophisticated tools to help or replace humans. They often express visible views.

AI tools are already supporting innovation and streamlining operations to free up resources for more important tasks, but should we carefully “guide” them in their evolution?

raise the baseline

AI will affect all areas of human life. Powerful tools help doctors and lawyers make better decisions. Or help software developers write code and accelerate availability in an exponentially autonomous process. Processing speed acceleration greatly outpaced Moore’s Law of doubling every 6 months instead of every 18 months, paving the way for a gold rush of sorts. Investors and start-ups are riding the wave of a revolution many expect to have long-lasting effects.

The availability of all these tools, on the one hand, provides everyone with a minimum of apparent skills, such as writing, coding, and singing, opening up great opportunities for higher quality results. The basic level of reference is elevated and you are obliged to provide original ideas and “sing” well beyond the basic level in order to differentiate yourself.

At the same time, we need rules that limit the extent to which people abuse these technologies for personal gain, distorting information or causing infodemic effects that can pollute individual lives. Information and education are precursors to political evolution and are therefore essential to safeguarding our freedom in democratic societies.

feed the beast

AI should be used to extract value from human intelligence and critical minds. For example, comments by seasoned readers and free thinkers often contain as much information as the news itself. It is not difficult to collect and filter the best of these comments to establish boundaries for particular subjects or events. The problem with ChatGPT is that it’s based on human-generated information, so when humans regress or stop inputting useful information into the system, the output becomes self-referential. In other words, ChatGPT is generated based on AI-generated content. Information that does not evolve. If you don’t have filtering criteria and only listen to the majority opinion, you run the risk of regression.

One solution to this is to leverage the diversity of the public service media and its role as a trusted third party to inject new constructive ideas and reject negative differences. Revealing the diversity of perspectives from different countries and cultures. And to draw valuable contributions from audience feedback in a kind of AI-powered media literacy exercise, which itself could be facilitated by AI. Active audience participation has been attempted in the past, but has often been abandoned due to limited resources. AI, combined with the important contributions of trusted journalists and creators, has the potential to break new ground in the dialogue between media and audiences.

From the general public to media executives, the emerging perception of AI should be more than just a way to track user behavior, it should be a way to create personalized experiences for users. It’s a way to better understand and better serve your audience, and much more is expected from the close blending of technology and creativity.

This article is from the next issue of tech-i magazine.

