Technology offers opportunities to ease administrative burdens and promote a resilient workforce





During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare professionals had to adapt quickly to numerous operational and clinical challenges. However, while many employees have adapted, workplace stress and administrative strain have caused some to leave, exacerbating the labor shortage.

Workforce challenges remain the top concern among hospital CEOs, with staff shortages being the top concern in healthcare delivery, according to a survey conducted by a partnership between Beckers Healthcare and UiPath.

At a recent Becker’s Hospital Review webinar hosted by UiPath, a panel of healthcare and IT leaders discussed how technology can help reduce administrative burdens and foster a more resilient workforce.

Kelly Garregos, Chief Nursing Officer, University of California Health Yampa Valley Medical Center, Steamboat Springs, Colorado Joy O. Henry, Executive Director of Education, Faith Community Health System, MSN, RN , Beth Kushner, Chief Medical Officer, St. Joseph Health, DO Systems, Paterson, New Jersey Kelly McMinnway, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Baptist Health Inc. Floyd, New Albany, Indiana, Kentucky state and part of the Indiana Baptist Health System) Jason Worrelman, Vice President of Global Healthcare Operations, UiPath

Three important points are:

Smart deployment of technology allows healthcare professionals to make the most of their licenses. Administrative burden has been an unforeseen side effect of working in the healthcare industry. “We took a hard look at the documentation requirements,” Dr. Kushner said. “By reducing duplicated tasks, we have regained time for clinicians, nurses, and other employees, which has reduced burnout and frustration.”

Technology also contributes to the professional success of healthcare workers. “We now have more novice staff in some departments. We used technology to automatically turn on bed alarms when nurses leave the room. “These things help support innovative treatments,” Gallegos said.

Augmented intelligence can increase clinician effectiveness while maintaining the human side of medicine. Rather than automating clinical decision-making, leading hospitals and healthcare systems are leveraging technology to improve clinician performance. Dr. Kushner said, “I want technology to put what’s most important in the minds of healthcare providers and help them better organize their day, their thoughts and their work.” “When you take away clinical decision-making, you take the human part out of the medical experience.”

The goal is to leverage technology to enable people to work smarter. “We want AI to assist, rather than replace, their practice. We’ve put in technology that enables nurses,” McMinnaway said.

Open communication with employees is essential to gaining buy-in for your technology initiatives. Many are concerned that technology will replace their jobs. Education and communication can dispel these misconceptions. “We are strong believers in a shared governance model and are talking to front-line clinicians about what makes their job easier. It’s about getting feedback. It’s a continuous process improvement effort,” Gallegos said. Henry agreed. “There has to be buy-in. Without buy-in, your efforts won’t succeed,” she says.

The healthcare field, especially healthcare workers, is changing. In response, hospitals and healthcare systems will have to reinvent the way they operate. “Technology is a good catalyst for this,” Wollerman said. “Healthcare is an industry without backlogs. Technology must be leveraged to create more efficient and standardized processes that improve quality and patient safety.”

Click here to register for upcoming webinars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/innovation/technology-offers-opportunities-to-cut-administrative-burdens-and-promote-a-resilient-workforce.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos