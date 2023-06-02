Beyond Oil Begins Trading on OTCQB Venture Market





Vancouver, British Columbia and Yifat, Kibbutz, Israel / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL) (OTCQB:BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”) is a food technology innovation As a company that extends frying oil life, reduces costs and waste, we are pleased to announce the successful upgrade from the OTC Pink® Open Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”). This upgrade has been approved by OTC Markets Group Inc. and we plan to start trading on OTCQB on June 2, 2023 under the symbol “BEOLF”. Beyond Oil’s common stock will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘BOIL’.

“We are delighted that our shares are now trading on OTCQB and are increasing our profile in the United States,” said Jonathan Oh, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Oil. “We believe this will improve the accessibility and liquidity of our stock and enable U.S. and international investors to actively participate in our journey to create a sustainable future.”

OTCQB provides investors with transparent, high-quality trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies, increasing market visibility and trading liquidity. OTCQB is recognized as an established public market by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To be eligible to trade on the OTCQB, a company must be up to date with the Securities and Exchange Commission, maintain audited financial information through a PCAOB registered firm, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. there is.

US investors can find our current financial disclosures and real-time quotes at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Beyond Oil Co., Ltd.

Beyond Oil develops and manufactures innovative, proprietary and patented products aimed at extending the life of frying oils while preserving their quality and nutritional value. This unique product integrates into existing filtration systems in commercial and industrial fryers to reduce oil costs, help create healthier foods, reduce waste and increase sustainability. For more information, please visit www.beyondoil.co.

Contact Jonathan OrCEO and Co-Founder [email protected]

Caroline Sawamoto Investor Relations [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The Canadian Stock Exchange has not taken over in any way the merits of the Company and has neither endorsed nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any market regulator (as that term is defined in Canadian Securities Exchange Policy) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions or variations of such words is intended to identify forward-looking statements in Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections rather than historical facts, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Any such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there is no guarantee that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or indicated in the forward-looking statements. Further, we cannot guarantee that any patents will issue as a result of our pending patent applications or, if they do, that they will issue in a form favorable to us. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting us, please refer to our reports filed from time to time on www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we make no forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. We undertake no obligation to update any statements relating to If we update one or more forward-looking statements, it should not be inferred that we will make additional updates to that or any other forward-looking statement. References and links to websites are provided as a convenience and the information contained in such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the content of third party websites.

