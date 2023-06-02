Google Chromecast makes old TVs smarter for just $20





Take your TV to the next level with Google’s Chromecast.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

$20 $30 $10 savings

Google Chromecast is an amazing product that brings many smart features to any TV.

You probably have a great TV at home, but if you’ve ever wanted to give your TV a little more power, Google Chromecast is a great device to do just that. Chromecast gives you access to a whole new UI thanks to the Google TV interface. It also gives you easy access to some of the best streaming services available, along with convenient voice input using Google Assistant. Perhaps best of all, Google Chromecast receives frequent updates and improvements each time. The Google Chromecast normally costs $30, but now it’s just $20, so it’s an absolute bargain.

Google Chromecast is a worthy addition to any home theater setup, especially a TV that lacks any smart features. With Chromecast, you can bring your old TV to life, making it look and feel like a modern TV with minimal work. The device simply connects to your TV via the HDMI port and from there you can enjoy all your favorite streaming services and even access essential apps like Spotify.

Plus, if you’re subscribed to multiple streaming services, you can clean up all the clutter with Chromecast’s Watchlist feature, which brings all your shows together in one easy-to-read list. As mentioned above, you can also use your voice to navigate menus and tell Chromecast what you want to see. Chromecast does its best to find what you’re looking for. For the most part, this device makes things easy and convenient, and it does it at a very cheap price. If you’re interested, you can buy it for just $20 for a limited time.

