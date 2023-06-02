How to turn innovative ideas into commercial success





Ingenuity Design Group’s technical consultant and CEO, Paul Moutzouris, brings product development expertise to drive innovation and growth.

The CEO of a major tech startup recently introduced me to the latest in a marvel of engineering that cost millions of dollars to develop. When he asked about plans for this product, he was appalled to learn that it was shelved because it was too expensive to manufacture. So I asked him why he didn’t pay for it in the first place. They replied, “Can you do that?”

In fact, we live in a competitive world where user expectations are very high. They are spoiled for decades with great product design and demand that your product is as good as, if not better than, others. But with just one negative attribute, one mistake, the product is unlikely to be successful. So why do so many designers and engineers rush into development without fully considering the critical factors that are critical to the success of their products?

An important characteristic of a good product is as much about designing the right product as it is about designing it right.

I will share some insights I have gained over the last 25 years of product development. Following these insights will not only result in a great product, but will also save you time and money along the way.

User needs

What does success look like to you? For some people, success is about making life easier, more productive, and more fun. It could be connecting people, giving meaning, or driving better health outcomes. It can also be said about making money that can be used for all of the above.

Nothing wrong with these drivers. But before you embark on your next product development, think about what success means to you, your company, and your stakeholders. This information is then used to determine what to prioritize in product design. Chances are your success is largely in line with what users say about your product. In this context, you need to consider who your users are, what they need, and why they need it.

requirement

Once you understand your users’ needs, the next step is to translate them into written engineering requirements. Good engineering requirements are clear, comprehensive, achievable and measurable. To ensure that requirements are met, they must be developed in conjunction with sound engineering that explores risk areas and addresses key technical and commercial issues. Once the specification is defined, it should be used to guide the product design.

It is important for the team to maintain critical thinking and update requirements as they innovate and learn new things.

Feasibility

The further into the development process, the more expensive it is to make changes and the harder it is to turn around. For this reason, it is important to evaluate as early as possible everything that is critical to your product’s feasibility. Evaluate technology, select key components, estimate power consumption, verify functionality, estimate and verify product size. Usability, manufacturability, reliability, maintainability, aesthetics and any applicable regulatory standards.

It’s important to know what you can achieve and understand the trade-offs. Simulation, analysis, estimation, and concept modeling can often be used to do this early on.

plan

Imagine designing your first home. No one would wisely tell a builder to build a house without submitting a building plan. For more complex products, planning becomes even more important. Effective planning includes at least a high-level architecture of how the various parts of the product will work together and interoperate. This may include definitions of interfaces, functions and components.

Planning is an important part of the development process as it guides product design, reduces unnecessary iterations and ultimately saves time and money.

prototype

Once the planning is complete, the design details begin. Draw a schematic, lay out the PCB, draft the enclosure, write the code and compile it. The result is a manufacturable design, leading to the building of functional prototypes. These prototypes must be of high quality and representative of the final production unit. If not, you run the risk that design issues will go unnoticed and problems will multiply he a thousand times during manufacturing.

inspection

Now that your prototype is ready and working, you can begin comprehensive validation of your design. This includes testing products against specifications. Validation may include rigorous bench testing, lifecycle testing, compliance testing, and various exams. The testing process, results, and conclusions should be fully documented so that it can be proven that the testing was performed and repeated as necessary.

It’s not uncommon to find problems while testing prototypes, but fortunately, all the problems that are discovered go unnoticed by users.

pre-production

Once you have your new validated prototype, it’s time to start preparing for production. This involves compiling a package that clearly and systematically identifies the relevant documents and files required by the manufacturer. If you plan on mass production, you should consider developing automated production test systems and fixtures to ensure that each product performs as intended as it leaves the line. This ensures quality while reducing costly manual processes.

Treat the first production run like any other part of your development process, leaving room for error and time to refine the process.

success

So, you’re done! Determine the foundational elements of a product’s success, define requirements based on user needs, confirm technical and commercial feasibility, prototype and validate the product, and prepare it for production. bottom. Whether you’re a leading CEO, design engineer, or entrepreneur, this approach can help put your product on the road to commercial success.

