How to get a horse mount in Diablo 4





Diablo 4 offers the series’ first open-world map and will eventually unlock fun vehicles to travel from dungeon to dungeon. That’s right, Diablo 4 will be a full MMO, giving you your own horse to spend time with in the world of angels and demons.

Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to pick up your horse immediately when you first arrive in the capital, Kyovashad. No, you need to have some serious adventure before you can go fast on your own feet.

This guide will tell you when you can unlock Mount Quests (called Mount: Donan’s Favor), how to complete the quests, and how to customize your horse.

When can we unlock mounts in Diablo 4? Image: Blizzard Entertainment via Polygon

In Diablo 4, horses cannot be unlocked until Act IV begins.

When you first arrive at Kyovashad in the Prologue, you will encounter three quests: Acts 1, 2, and 3. These quests can be tackled in any order (although some orders are easier than others). However, all three Act 3 quests must be completed before proceeding to Act 4.

What is Mount Quest in Diablo 4?

At the beginning of Act 4, you’ll find yourself returning to Kyovashad for the Master’s Touch quest. Completing the quest also unlocks the next step in Act IV, as well as the Mount him quest in Diablo 4: Mount Donan’s Favor.

We were near level 30 when we reached this point in the campaign, but your mileage will vary depending on how difficult you play and how much side content you have. However, it’s worth ignoring side content until you’re on horseback. Riding a horse allows you to move from place to place significantly faster.

Now that you’ve completed the quest, all that’s left to do is talk to the stable owner in Kievashad. He was standing near the bridge leading to the city where Loras had ridden west a few hours earlier. After a short dialogue, a pop-up will appear warning you how the riding system works and allowing you to choose the color of your horse.

congratulations. Cleared Sanctuary roads and Highway 666.

how do horses move Image: Blizzard Entertainment via Polygon

Now that I have a horse, you may be wondering if this is just a normal horse, since I am an all-powerful demon slayer. What is this good for me? Well, horses are much faster than running around on foot in Diablo 4, and they can also easily grab Lilith’s altar, evade groups of monsters that try to kill you, and are a hassle to deal with. can. Most importantly, completing this quest will unlock horses for all future characters on your account, greatly speeding up your initial levels.

This horse is equipped with the classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time energy system that allows you to dazzle your vehicle up to 3 times in a row by kicking it, allowing you to go faster. After a short cooldown, these charges will return him one at a time, allowing him to move forward again. He’s unstoppable (i.e. he can walk and ride monsters unhindered) while charging, so always keep one of his charges in his back pocket in case he’s swarmed by enemies recommend to.

Taking damage while riding a horse increases the meter on the UI. When the meter reaches the highest point, you will be kicked off your horse and will not be able to jump on it again for a long cooldown.

Can I customize my horse?

The stable allows you to change the appearance of your horse and purchase new options such as saddles. It’s unclear if these changes upgrade the horse’s actual functionality, but all the upgrades we encountered during our review period were purely cosmetic. Please update this guide if there is a way to increase the horse’s speed or number of charges.

If you managed to get the Ashaba Trophy by defeating the World Boss at level 20 of Server Slam, you can apply that trophy at any stable after unlocking the horse.

