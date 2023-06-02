Google’s bard fights back against ChatGPT-4 for best AI chatbot





Darro Brooks BBC News World

June 2, 2023, 09:27 GMT

image copyrightGetty Images

caption,

Google has already released an improved version of its chatbot Bard.

Google started the race to develop artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots at a slower pace than rival OpenAI, but the gap is closing.

The tech giant released a revamped version of its platform, Bard, on May 10th to give users what ChatGPT-4 has and more.

Differences between the two systems are still noticeable, but experts believe the competition is catching up.

“At the moment, ChatGPT-4 has a distinct advantage: Bard emerges as a challenger rather than a leader,” said Ricardo Carren, CTO of Texas-based AI company Hexabit.

“But it’s getting close and it’s going to be a real race between platforms. The question will be how the user bases of both will evolve. Ultimately the question will be which one will have more users?” ,” Karen said. BBC world.

One of Bard’s main limitations is that it only accepts instructions in English, Japanese, and Korean. To date, the 40+ language adaptations promised in the new version have not materialized.

“As we continue to develop Bard responsibly, we are gradually expanding access in English to more countries and regions. We will continue to implement it over time,” a Google official told BBC Mundo. but did not specify a date.

Conversely, one advantage over ChatGPT-4 is that Google’s chatbot is free to use, while the latter is a paid version (20 USD).

Other than that, how close or far are the new bard features to ChatGPT-4?

1. The image of a bard

Until a few months ago, interactions with Google and OpenAI chatbots were limited to text.

In an age where the internet is all about visuals, this clearly didn’t seem to fit. But OpenAI broke through that barrier when he introduced ChatGPT-4 in March, which integrates images into chatbots.

Bard addresses that feature in its new version, accelerating the pace of competition.

image copyrightGoogle

caption,

Bard likes ChatGPT-4’s multimodal capabilities that allow it to read image content.

The most basic functionality is to receive instructions based on images. For example, you can ask where to find a work of art that someone shared anonymously on Instagram.

On the other hand, there are also image answers provided. With it, for example, if you ask for a photo of the most visited painting in the Louvre in Paris, you will get a text and photo answer in seconds.

But AI innovation goes further. “Rather than just looking for a photo, it can read what is in the photo and take specific actions based on that,” Karen explains.

“There were eggs, tomatoes and onions on the table and I asked him, ‘What should I do?’ I’ll show you, and he’ll already know what’s in the picture and move on.” It’s also important to look for more similar images. It’s about understanding what’s in it. “

image copyrightGetty Images

caption,

Google announced new features for Bard at its development conference on May 10th.

This feature is called “multimodal capability” and will allow chatbots to understand images as well, instead of just giving them instructions in text.

Another feature that has been announced, although not yet available, is Adobe AI image generation. At launch, you can ask it to create an image with a combination of elements you specify.

Do you have a photo of your pet wearing a birthday hat?

Google says it’s still in this regard. “We want to introduce it step by step and responsibly,” said an official.

This would be a big improvement over ChatGPT-4, which has not disclosed plans for similar functionality.

2. Integration with Other Services

Getting information provided by an AI chatbot is the first step, but what next?

With the new version of Bard, Google can now “print” that information directly to their cloud service.

Ask your boss to write a time off request and send it directly to Gmail. Or, if you’ve been asked to write a song for your dad, contact Document Services.

OpenAI chatbots are only provided with a button to copy content to the clipboard.

“After all, the Google world is battling the Microsoft world with ChatGPT-4. Google also announced as a co-pilot for programmers on email, Office, and GitHub. You’ll be a co-pilot “even on Windows,” warns Cullen.

“Therefore, certain features of Windows will be able to take advantage of artificial intelligence assistants to perform certain tasks within the operating system,” he added.

image copyrightGetty Images

caption,

OpenAI has partnered with Microsoft on the ChatGPT project. Google has its own service with Bard.

The real promise of the AI ​​industry is not just to create chatbots, but to adapt this vast information processing and learning power to other applications for everyday or specialized use.

“In a restaurant reservation application, by integrating intelligence, you can already tell in chat to recommend a vegan-friendly restaurant that is open until 00:00 at night. We will tell you how,” Cullen points out.

3. Examples of sources

Google and some experts highlight that the new version of Bard offers improved mathematical reasoning and coding capabilities in more than 20 programming languages.

However, this is only recognized by experts in the field.

However, one of Bard’s additional features highlighted for regular user use is the font listing, which is currently done by the Google Chatbot.

AI raises concerns about the “hallucinations” these chatbots exhibit. This is the name given to the false, inaccurate, or flawed information they generate from huge databanks, and their own ability to generate it based on learning.

Bard now shows multiple sources of information, but not ChatGPT. This increases confidence in verifiable results.

image copyrightGetty Images

caption,

Users should not blindly trust the answers AI provides.

For Karen, this is valuable, but she warns that people should be careful and critical about what chatbots present.

“AI accesses information from data pools. But it’s also true that information is generated by how the model learns. Some information doesn’t come from a specific place.” he explains.

“If it has already been learned that there is a good solution to the problem, we will not necessarily provide a link. Please check the final result, as people may make errors.”

For Hexabit experts, users need to make it clear that AI is more than just an information seeker.

The developer’s goal was to create a tool with features that mimic human learning and reasoning.

“Search as we know it today will likely die, as Bill Gates said. “It has a huge impact,” he says.

“I don’t think many people have yet realized that this is going to change everything, but in a brutal way. And it’s already happening, and it’s already changing a lot.”

image copyrightGetty Images

Remember, you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download and activate the new version of the app so you don’t miss the best content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-65730241 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos