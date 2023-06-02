Defense Innovation Unit Eyes First Flight of Hypersonic Testbed





The Washington Defense Innovation Command plans to fly an hypersonic cruise aircraft as early as next summer in support of the Pentagon’s efforts to increase the pace of flight testing.

The agency, which aims to advance technology from non-traditional commercial enterprises to military users, signed a contract in March through its Hypersonic and High Frequency Airborne Test Capability (HyCAT) program. His DART AE demonstration platform from both companies will work with launch providers to demonstrate their ability to support the testing needs of the Department of Defense.

DIU is partnering with the Department of Defense’s Center for Test Resource Management and the project’s hypersonic director, which aims to reduce strain on government testing infrastructure with commercial aircraft, payloads and supporting technology. .

HyCAT program manager Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Esstep told C4ISRNET that DIU is fine-tuning the mission details, including flight conditions, launch provider and location, in preparation for next summer’s flight. The DART AE has flown, and this will be the first fully integrated autonomous flight in a vehicle.

Esstep said in an interview on May 26 that the next few months are exactly the time to solidify that shape. We were basically trying to validate and make sure we understood exactly how that mission should be run from start to finish.

The US Department of Defense has about 70 programs focused on developing weapons and aircraft that can travel and operate at hypersonic speeds, or faster than Mach 5. The testing infrastructure required to validate these projects, including aircraft and ground testbeds, is highly developed. Depending on demand, we limit the number of flight tests for major programs to a few times per year.

The Department of Defense wants to increase that percentage to one hypersonic test flight per week, and HyCAT is part of a strategy to reach that goal. The program has a particular focus on leveraging commercial capabilities to help the commercial sector achieve higher paces at lower costs.

commercial team

Hyperpersonix is ​​one of three companies to win contracts through HyCAT since the program launched last September. Rocket Lab and Fenix ​​Space will provide launch capabilities, while DIU will announce his fourth company to provide his second test vehicle. Neither the companies nor DIU disclosed the amount of the contract.

The organization is eyeing the second phase of the program, called HyCAT 2, which will select companies to provide payloads and other technologies for integration into test vehicles. These features include alternative navigation, advanced communications, manufacturing techniques and low cost materials.

Barry Kirkendall, DIU’s director of space technology, said the lowest-cost HyCAT configuration would be a reusable cruiser, but that option probably won’t be available until the end of the 20th century. For now, he said, the focus is on assembling a team of contractors who can use proven technology to create relatively low-cost testing options.

The DIU program is evolutionary in nature. We started with the idea of ​​doing something cheaper. Let’s do a higher rhythm, he told his C4ISRNET in the same interview. The hypersonic community has many needs. Here at DIU he was addressing the need for a low-cost, high-cadence testing platform to better understand hypersonic flight.

While other DoD efforts focus on ground and flight testing, HyCAT focuses on long-duration airborne missions. Kirkendall said once the program successfully completes the tests, its capabilities are fed to another DoD test his program, the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Testbed, for use as needed.

Esstep said the DIU hopes HyCAT will bring down the cost of flight testing over the long term, but noted that the program does not set specific requirements on costs. The organization has an internal estimate of what the first ticket will cost, but he declined to share it.

In general, taking this approach of not prescribing the exact requirements of a mission and using traditional joint primes to take very traditional DoD acquisitions will result in a lower cost to users than these approaches I know that. . . A conventional hypersonic mission, he said.

