Why Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Is Different From The iPhone





One of the joys of covering technology over a long span is watching the rise of new platforms and devices. Was it the internet, smartphones, and now mixed reality headsets then?

Apple is expected to unveil a computer headset on Monday, with many pundits heralding the arrival of a shift to the next big technology platform.

I’m just as excited to see what Apple has to offer at next week’s WWDC conference. I’m sure I’ll be hooked on the excitement of this gizmo, but at the same time I’ll be watching it with the lessons I’ve learned from past platform migrations in mind.

Years before the iPhone came out in 2007, people were talking about smartphones. The basic idea of ​​a small handheld computer that you can pull out of your pocket to watch videos, find information, and communicate has always seemed inevitable. If such a magical gadget exists and is affordable, who wouldn’t want one?

The limit was technical feasibility. From the Sony Magic Link to the Palm Pilot to the T-Mobile Sidekick, many have tried with varying degrees of success. But until the iPhone achieved the perfect combination of features, design, price and performance, the smartphone became a necessity and the world shifted from his PC to mobile devices.

Headsets have similar technical limitations. Dave Smith wrote a great article today about how Apple will likely be forced to make design-performance tradeoffs in its upcoming headsets, and why it should keep expectations low.

But unlike smartphones, headsets don’t feel the same imperative. Is there really an unsatisfied desire among the general public to wear electronics on their faces and immerse themselves in virtual worlds?

For those who truly believe in AR, VR, and mixed reality, the answer to that question is yes, provided the right product is available. That product will probably resemble sunglasses more than the bulky ski goggle-like devices currently available from Meta, Sony Playstation, and soon Apple. But it’s not at all clear whether the technology that makes the sacred glasses a reality is any closer than the technology that makes brain-computer interfaces for the mass market (another unlikely tech dream product for me). .

I’ve seen intense innovation over the years, but I’m not naive enough to say the move to headset-based computing platforms will never happen. But even though Apple, the catalyst for the last big platform shift, is now putting its weight and know-how into the game, by the time Monday’s big event is over and the fuss is over, we won’t be able to. you’ll notice you have Palm Pilots instead of iPhones.

If you would like to send us your comments or suggestions for the datasheet, please enter them here.

Alexei Oleskovic

The Daily News section of the data sheet was written and curated by Andrea Guzman.

newsworthy

Twitter’s head of trust and safety has resigned. Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, has left the hive. The former Amazon board member joined Twitter last year and became one of its executives soon after Elon Musk bought the company. As Fortune’s Kylie Robison first reported, Irwin’s internal Slack account was abruptly suspended Thursday, after which she confirmed her departure without giving a reason.

Amazon is considering offering mobile phone service. Amazon is weighing whether to offer mobile connectivity to Prime members in the U.S. Bloomberg reports that Amazon will offer mobile connectivity using its own network with carriers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, Dish and AT&T. are negotiating to do so, but the plans may not be launched for months and may fail. If that happens, Amazon will offer Prime subscribers the service as part of their existing subscription or for a monthly fee. This comes after Amazon raised the price of Prime membership last year in an effort to continue expanding Prime member benefits.

The cost of testing Microsoft’s AI capabilities. Microsoft has been boasting Office 365 AI features that allow users to automate tasks like writing in Word and creating PowerPoint. However, to test it, you have to pay about 40% more than the traditional version. The Information, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the pilot program, reported that at least 100 customers are paying up to 1,000 users a flat rate of $100,000 per year. Microsoft’s largest customers testing this feature include Bank of America, Ford, Walmart, Accenture, and more.

About our feed

We conducted all forms of research. Also, there were no systematic problems with harassment. There was no misrepresentation as reported in the media.

In an interview with Variety, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick discussed the harassment and gender equality investigations the company faced from federal and state officials over the past few years for failing to address internal culture issues. Kotik said Activision has relatively low levels of harassment and assault complaints for a company with 17,000 employees.

before departure

An app that rewrites headlines. The Artifact News app’s latest feature uses AI to transform headlines that are considered “clickbait.” As users flag and stack articles with clickbait headlines, Artifact may display an AI-rewritten version of her to all users. The feature uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model and was launched today, following the availability last month of the option for users to mark articles as clickbait. Still, Artifact employees see the AI-generated headlines.

Artifact co-founder Kevin Systrom, who is also the co-founder of Instagram, said in an interview with The Verge that he believes the new headlines are accurate. In our testing experience, it’s basically always correct. I don’t think I’ve found an example where it wasn’t actually correct. He also found examples of rewriting titles, which he said wasn’t necessarily better, but not worse.

