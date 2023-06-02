5 new features that make Google Wallet even more useful





Save your credit and debit cards on your phone with Google Wallet so you don’t have to physically carry them around. You can also add other cards and transit passes of your choice to your digital wallet. In the June 2023 update, Google is further improving Wallet by easily adding passes, the ability to store health insurance cards, and more.

Here are all the improvements we are introducing to Google Wallet:

1. Add new pass to wallet from image

Saving new passes to Google Wallet has never been easier. To make things easier, you can now add new passes to Google Wallet directly from your images. For example, take a photo of your gym membership card and Google Wallet will create a digital version of it.

With this improvement, any pass can be added to Google Wallet as long as it contains a barcode or QR code.

2. Google Messages integrated with Wallet

Google allows companies to submit tickets using the messaging app and forward them through RCS. From there, you can directly complete the check-in procedure and save your pass to Google Wallet. The company will initially partner with Vietnam Airlines and Spanish rail operator Renfe to roll out the feature.

Restaurants can also use reservation systems like TagMe to submit their reservation details and add them directly to their wallet. Additionally, in Germany, you can store your German ticket in Google Wallet and use it on the country’s public transport network.

If you haven’t already done so, set up Google Wallet to store important cards on your Android.

3. Keep your health insurance card

Google has partnered with Humana to allow health insurance cards to be stored in Google Wallet. This way, you can easily and quickly access your health card information as long as you have your mobile phone with you. In the UK, you can add your National Insurance number to your wallet via the HMRC app.

Because these cards contain personal and sensitive information, you’ll need to verify your identity before you can add, view, or use them in Google Wallet. Digital wallets are safe to use and aim to replace physical wallets and make life easier.

4. Add your driver’s license to Google Wallet Image Credit: Keywords

Taking a cue from the iPhone’s Wallet app, Google lets you store your driver’s license or Maryland ID in your digital wallet. In the coming months, residents of Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia will also be able to add their digital IDs to Google Wallet. A digital driver’s license is secure and a great alternative to a physical license.

At this time, you can use your digital ID on the TSA PreCheck line. The company is working to enable the use of digital identities for car reservations and online account verification. This he plans to deploy in late 2023.

5. Wallet’s Wear OS app gets smarter

If you’re using the Google Wallet app on your Wear OS 2+ watch, you can import your SmarTrip and Clipper cards directly. Then, simply tap your smartwatch to start your ride.

Further improvements to Google Wallet are in progress

Google is working to introduce more enhancements to the Wallet app. Support for corporate badges is planned for 2023. This makes entry into secure office buildings, cafeterias and other locations more convenient. Google is also working to expand wallet support to more countries.

All these improvements to Google Wallet will lighten the physical wallet and eventually make it possible to do away with it entirely.

