We already know what you’ll say about the rumored Google Chat logo





Another week and another new Google logo (apparently). A new Google Chat logo seems to be the next design planned, but it seems almost certain to provoke the same complaints we’ve seen with nearly every recent Google app icon redesign.

The new look isn’t official yet, but you can get a glimpse of what it looks like from the presentation slides, and it’s in line with the transitions we’ve seen with other Google app logos (the best animated logos and more logo inspiration We also have an article on the best circular logos for Google and the history of the Google logo).

Going out with the old and going in with the same old? (Image source: Google)

Google is gradually updating app icons to align with the Material U Design language. In most cases, they make heavy use of brand colors and are great for maintaining a consistent brand identity. Not very good if you want to find the right app in a hurry.

In the last two months alone, we’ve seen new logos for Google Authenticator, Google Play Books, and Google Fi Wireless. And based on reactions to them (excluding the Google Authenticator logo), we can predict what people will say about the rumored new Google Chat logo.

The app’s current icon shows two dark green overlapping conversation bubbles. We believe this color was chosen to visually link the app to its predecessor, Google Hangouts, making it easier for users to understand and find what the app is about. But Google seems to think people already have plenty of time to adapt.

The apparently new Google Chat logo in the presentation (Image credit: Google)

A slide from a Google Chat presentation purportedly published at Google’s Workplace Summit, spotted by 9to5Google, shows a logo design featuring two very rectangular chat bubbles. One is formed by a colorful angular frame and the other by the negative space inside it.

Those who are already complaining that Google’s app icons are too similar will be in serious trouble. It’s as if Google heard complaints and decided to adopt a logo that is more similar to other designs. It could be the Google Meet logo without the front of the camera, or the Google Docs logo on the side.

Please find a new logo. What the rumored Google Chat logo looks like alongside other apps (Image credit: Google)

Will the criticism be fair? Partially. Consistency is important in creating a brand identity, but for mobile app icons, the logo design should match his UX and the design should also be easy to use. Some speculate that the reason some Google products aren’t popular is because the logo changes before everyone gets used to it.

Google Chat is the company’s answer to Slack and Microsoft Teams. As well as the obvious new logo, the presentation showed plans for a new timeline-based design for the mobile app that would allow users to view all conversations they’re engaged in and organize them by All, Unread, Pinned, and Direct. And it seems. message and space.

Google said more news would be announced in the near future. In the meantime, don’t miss our guide to the best drawing apps for Android. If you’re interested in learning about UX design, consider enrolling in the online course UX Design Foundations.

