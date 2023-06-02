Beijing likely to continue to be a preferred destination for foreign capital





A woman experiences the brain computer interface hand function rehabilitation training and assessment system at the exhibition of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, May 28, 2023. [Photo/VCG]

Experts suggest that Beijing will continue to be an attractive destination for foreign investment, actively attracting science and technology innovation projects and talents while resolutely striving to improve its business environment.

Executives of foreign-invested companies, investors and government officials have identified China’s capital as a major hub for science and technology innovation in this latest vote of confidence at the 2023 Beijing Global Summit on Investment.

The summit was held on the sidelines of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, held from May 25 to 30 at the innovation hub of Zhongguancun, known as “China’s Silicon Valley.”

During the summit, domestic and foreign enterprises signed a series of investment contracts worth more than 60.8 billion yuan (approximately $8.61 billion), with 39 projects in Beijing’s high-tech fields, including intelligent connected vehicles, medical and health, and intelligent manufacturing. was targeted.

A total of 152 investment projects were also announced at the summit, including corporate financing, park cooperation, construction cooperation and land financing, with a total investment of 143.4 billion yuan.

Hubertus Troska, director of Greater China at Mercedes-Benz Group, said that Beijing has the most regional headquarters of Fortune 500 companies and prioritizes the development of areas such as service trade, technological innovation and intelligent manufacturing. Stated. .

Over the past decade, the Mercedes-Benz Group and local partners have invested more than 100 billion yuan in China, focusing on key areas such as expanding local production capacity, strengthening local R&D capabilities, and building an automotive industry chain.

“We are confident that Beijing, with its clear commitment to continuing China’s reform and opening-up policy and continuously improving its business environment, will continue to be an attractive choice for foreign investors in the future,” he said. said Troska, who has lived there for more than a year. 10 years.

Karl-Alexander Scheff, Vice President of Bayer HealthCare China, said the Chinese government’s efforts to promote reform and opening up, along with preferential policies, will make Bayer one of the first foreign companies to enter the city. said it was backed up.

Local government officials have visited the company’s factory in Beijing several times to better understand the development needs. The opening of the China (Beijing) Pilot Free Trade Zone in September 2020 will also contribute to Bayer’s supply chain resilience and faster customs clearance, giving the company greater confidence in its future development in Beijing. Mr. Sheef said.

Last year, Bayer invested €40 million (about $43 million) to set up four new packaging production lines in China, increasing capacity by at least 40%. “We truly believe in the growth of the Chinese market, so this is a big investment,” added Chef.

Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping said, “Beijing is one of the first cities in China to build an international consumer center city and foster an innovative business environment. We sincerely welcome such efforts.” Increase investment in Beijing and continuously expand areas of cooperation. “

Beijing has become a hotspot for foreign investment in China. According to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics, the actual foreign direct investment utilized last year totaled $17.41 billion, up 12.7% from the previous year. Of this total, $6.98 billion was spent on scientific research and technology services.

The city is also home to nearly 100 universities and over 1,000 research institutes, making it a prominent hub for scientific and technological innovation. It ranks third in the world for the number of unicorn companies valued at over $1 billion. Beijing has also secured the top spot in the Nature Index’s world science city rankings for the sixth time in a row.

More than 300 multinational companies have set up regional headquarters and research centers, and more than 130 Fortune Global 500 companies have set up branch offices in Zhongguancun’s innovation hub.

Zhou Qi, partner of investment firm Sequoia China, said, “Beijing has attached great importance to the development ecosystem of the venture capital industry for many years. We have provided a sufficient reserve of manpower,” he said.

Sequoia has invested in a total of 50 Beijing-based companies, of which 50 have completed initial public offerings and 43 have become unicorns.

“I strongly believe that in the future, we will see more achievements and first-class companies with global influence in Beijing,” Zhou added.

