Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV 4K is $40 (20% off) plus HD version for $20





Just in time for the end of the week, the brand’s newest streaming media player is now on sale, along with discounts for the rest of the Google realm. Headline is the Chromecast with Google TV 4K with a shipping price of $39.99. Starting at $50, you’ll save 20% on just the 3rd discount of the year. This is in line with 2023 lows in the process and the first discount seen in over two months. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player features 4K HDR playback and supports all your favorite content like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and even Apple TV+. Google TV goes beyond Android TV to give you a convenient place to browse, search, and discover new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better sense of what to expect in a home theater upgrade with our hands-on review, then read on for more details starting at $20 below.

Amazon is also currently discounting the just-released Chromecast with Google TV (HD). In the first sale, the price drops to $19.98. It’s normally $30, but today’s offer gives you a 33% discount, one of your first chances to save. It hits its second all-time high within $2 of its low. As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast comes out as a more entry-level offering to give your TV some love. 1080p playback at 60 FPS lets you enjoy all your favorite content with curated features that bring all your shows and movies together in one place. The actual review will detail what you can expect from this experience.

Elsewhere on Google Stable, you’ll find a collection of other price cuts across all other product categories at the end of the week. This includes things like Google Nest cameras and mesh Wi-Fi systems, as well as smart home gear that gives your Assistant new tricks. The Google guide also explains in detail.

Chromecast with Google TV Features:

Chromecast with Google TV lets you enjoy your favorite entertainment in up to 4K HDR. Get all your personal recommendations from your subscriptions in one place. No need to jump between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy your favorite entertainment in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly watch over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from your favorite streaming services all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and more.

