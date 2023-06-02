Early adopters of AI in the workplace can drive innovation and boost productivity: Microsoft report





File photo of Microsoft sign | Photo credit: Reuters

The pace of work across international markets is outstripping human capabilities, hurting innovation, but early adoption of AI will change the situation, according to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index 2023 report “Will AI Fix Work?” It can change a lot.

The study, released Thursday, surveyed 31,000 individuals across industries in 31 countries, including 14 markets in Asia Pacific, and combines extensive data from Microsoft 365 with labor trends from LinkedIn.

This report emphasized that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we work, and that early AI adopters can break the cycle and drive greater creativity and productivity.

78% of surveyed Indian workers feel that they currently lack the necessary competencies to effectively perform their jobs. The majority were positive about AI support.

The report observed that large volumes of data, emails and chats overwhelmed employees’ ability to process them efficiently. The report highlights opportunities to optimize existing communication channels to improve productivity.

Within Microsoft 365, users spend 57% of their time communicating and only 43% actually creating.

While 74% of surveyed Indian workers expressed concern about AI replacing their jobs, an even higher percentage (83%) said they would like to have AI replace their jobs to reduce their workload. I think I will actively delegate. According to the report, more than 75% of him surveyed Indian workers are comfortable using AI for administrative, analytical and even creative tasks.

Notably, 100% of surveyed AI-savvy Indian creative workers are open to using AI in the creative aspects of their jobs. Survey results show that an Indian manager is 1.6 times more likely to believe that AI will increase productivity, rather than reduce headcount.

A Microsoft report says all employees need new core competencies, including agile engineering, as part of their daily work.

Bhaskar Basu, Country Head of Modern Work at Microsoft India, emphasized that AI represents the most important work transformation of our time.

The next generation of AI, he said, will spark a wave of productivity gains, freeing employees from mundane tasks and allowing them to rediscover the joy of creation.

Basu noted that organizations and leaders have a responsibility not only to invest in AI, but to ensure that their employees have the AI ​​aptitude they need to thrive in the evolving work environment.

The Asia-Pacific markets covered by the study are Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

