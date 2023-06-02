7 Android Upgrade Coming To Your Phone As Google Releases Latest Features





Google is rolling out several new features across the Android ecosystem as part of our latest quarterly feature addition. The tech giant regularly pushes these bonus his updates to complement big upgrades like the upcoming Android 14.

Removing these features is the company’s way of keeping things fresh and giving Android users some fun new tools. The drop usually favors Pixel phones from the start, but it could be implemented in the broader Android marketplace over time.

In this case, there are 7 new features you can take advantage of that are rolling out today, June 1st. Three of the new features actually target WearOS, Google’s smartwatch platform.

And it’s hard to believe that the timing of this drop was accidental. Apple’s WWDC 2023 event is just days away. The event will give iPhone and iPad users a first glimpse of a series of new features.

But in the Android world, as part of this feature addition, the device will have:

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This first Android update is coming to both phones and tablets, allowing users to customize their home screen with suggestions from these three apps. If you need a quick way to access your entertainment to enjoy the best TV shows and movies, having the Google TV widget on your Android tablet is a great convenience.

Alternatively, you can display stocks and news from Google Finance or Google News on your phone’s home screen. These widgets are available on devices running Android 6 and above.

2. Reading practice

(Image credit: Google/YouTube)

This feature is available on both Android smartphones and tablets and is designed to improve your vocabulary and comprehension. Reading Practice is primarily aimed at children and works with thousands of compatible children’s books in the Play Books app. Use your device’s microphone to highlight words as you read as a learning aid. This feature only works on devices running Android 8 and above and is initially limited to the US.

3. Emoji Kitchen Stickers

(Image credit: Google/YouTube)

Emoji Kitchen allows users to remix their favorite emojis into stickers and send them via Gboard. For example, if you combine a laughing crying face emoji with a shark, you get a laughing crying shark. At least we might have some interesting conversations.

4. Spotify for WearOS

(Image credit: Google/YouTube)

If you have a Pixel Watch (or another smartwatch running WearOS 2 or later), you’ll have all the features Spotify has to offer right at your fingertips. Switch playback from your wrist or let Spotify’s DJs serve up personalized playlists. You can even stream podcast episodes and find heavy rotation right from your watch.

New tiles and face complications are also available on Spotify. At this time, this is only available for users in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland. And, of course, to unlock all features, you’ll need to become a Spotify Premium subscriber.

5. Wallet improvements on WearOS

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google is expanding its mobile payment system by making Wallet act as a ticket for commuters in the Washington DC and San Francisco Bay Area. Users in these cities can import their SmarTrip and Clipper cards into Google Wallet and tap through their smartwatch to ride. Admittedly, this isn’t great if you live elsewhere in the world, but it may expand to other cities and services over time. Again, you need a device running WearOS 2 or later.

6. Google Notes Boost for WearOS

(Image source: Google)

The final addition for wearable devices is an update to Google Keep for Wear OS. Users can add single notes or to-do list tiles to their watch for quick and easy access. In theory, you’ll be able to find pinned notes by simply swiping a tile and do more without taking out your phone.

In this case, you need a device running WearOS 3. However, the good news is that this feature is rolling out globally and is not limited to any country or region.

7. Dark Web Reports with Google One

(Image credit: Robert Avgustin/Shutterstock)

A handy little security feature rounds out the list of updates, and Dark Web Reports are now fully available to Android users in the US at no extra charge. Whether you’re using a mobile phone, tablet, or other browser-enabled device, you’ll be able to: Run a one-time scan on Google One websites and apps to see if your Gmail address is exposed to the dark web. If so, you’ll also receive guidance on actions you can take to protect yourself online.

Google One members in the US can scan for additional personal information, such as social security numbers, and initiate automatic monitoring (as opposed to a one-time scan).

While currently limited to US consumer Google accounts, access to the Dark Web Report will expand to more than 20 countries, Google said. No word yet on when this will happen, but Google says it will be “in the next few months.”

These features will roll out to varying degrees over the next few days and weeks as part of the natural update cycle for Android devices. If you’re an Android fanatic, this might make you pick up a Pixel 7a or take the plunge and buy his Pixel Watch.

