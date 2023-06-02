Google Wallet for Android now supports Digital IDs





Enlarge / Maryland Digital ID.

Google

Google Wallet on Android is finally ready for digital driver’s licenses and other US state IDs. Google says the feature will roll out this month, with states gradually coming online later this year. Of course, your state has to be one of the few states that actually supports digital IDs. Google says the feature is available to residents of Maryland now, but that “residents of Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia will be joining the feature in the coming months.”

Support for digital driver’s licenses has come a long way, and in 2020 Android 11 came with the “Identity Credential API”. Since then, it has technically been possible for each state to create its own identity app. Now, Google Wallet, the reboot of Google’s payments app, offers a first-party way to store identities on your phone. Part of the Identity Credential API is now part of Google Play Services (Google’s version-agnostic API block), so Wallet supports digital identities dating back to Android 8.0, covering about 90% of Android devices. .

Maryland has supported digital identities on iOS for some time now and we’ll see how this works. NFC transfer is enough to send your credentials to someone. Just tap a special NFC ID terminal and your fingerprint will confirm the transfer. The wallet has an NFC option as well as a “show code” option that displays a traditional driver’s license barcode.

Your ID is stored locally on your device, but Google can remotely remove your ID from myaccount.google.com, protecting your ID if your phone is lost. With the full-fat Android 11 version of the Identity Credential API, Google will likely have a “direct access” mode that will allow identity transfer via NFC even if the phone doesn’t have enough power to wake it up. However, Google says that would require special hardware support.

Reality has not necessarily kept up with Google’s and Apple’s technical implementations. Similar to Apple’s announcement in 2021, Google only mentions a wallet ID that works for TSA check-in at airports, with a supporting document stating that “you must carry a physical ID if necessary.” It is listed. To actually replace a driver’s license, police would need to be trained and equipped to accept digital IDs during traffic stops. Ideally, it would be nice to have a portable ID scanner/NFC reader as the option of handing over the entire phone to the police is not very appealing. It’s hard to track how far any one has progressed, as legislation and technology implementation has to happen in all 50 states separately. However, it doesn’t seem like much progress has been made. IDScan.net, a company that develops digital identity solutions, currently tracks 12 states with some type of active digital identity program, and an additional 11 states with “pilot” programs.

