Not just Google-backed Pixxel, these startups could transform India’s space industry





In a big boost to India’s space industry, Google’s parent company Alphabet has announced a $36 million investment in Bangalore-based space startup Pixxel. Notably, this marks India’s first major investment in the space sector after the Indian government’s privatization policy in April.

The approval of the Indian Space Policy 2023 has become a lucrative investment option for investors and has given a significant impetus to India’s private space industry. In a favorable ecosystem for space startups in India, companies such as Skyroot, SatSure, Dhruva and Bellatrix are thriving to become his SpaceX in India. Here is a list of leading space startups in India that have the potential to transform the Indian space industry in the coming years.

pixel

The Bangalore-based company is involved in satellite networks. The company plans to launch six satellites next year. The company was founded by Mr. Awais Ahmed, who is also the CEO of the company.

He wants Google’s investment to make Pixxels India’s most valuable space technology company. “

“We are working with satellite data and Google is doing a lot with agriculture and the environment,” Ahmed told Reuters. “They also have Google Earth, so we could benefit from that combination.”

Ahmed and co-founder Ksiti Kandelwal have built AI models that can use satellite data to predict crop yields, detect illegal mining, and track natural disasters. Unlike its competitors, Pixxel’s satellites capture and analyze a wide range of light rather than just assigning basic information like primary colors.

Skyroute Aerospace

With a huge investment, Pixxel has strengthened its competitive stance against Skyroot Aerospace. Skyroot is the first Indian startup to launch a private rocket from India.

The space startup made headlines last year after attracting investment in a funding round. The startup has raised $50.5 million as part of its Series B funding round. In November, Skyroute took the title of the first private space startup to launch a rocket from Japan. According to The Mint, the company plans to launch its first orbital launch in 2023. The company also aims to achieve a satellite launch frequency of twice a month.

Sat Sure

In January this year, space startup SatSure raised undisclosed investment funding from financial institutions including ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Ltd, Inc42 reported.

The company acquired geospatial startup Old City Innovations (OCI) in a cash-and-stock deal last year. The company was founded in 2017 by Prateep Basu, Rashmit Singh Sukhmani and Abhishek Raju. The company has expertise in providing remote sensing, machine learning, and data analytics solutions for problems in agriculture, banking, and financial services.

Agnicle Cosmos

Agnicl, along with Skyroute, are also working to reduce satellite launch costs. Agnicl, which offers an alternative to ISRO-managed launch infrastructure, plans to build a launch pad. Agnicul is also planning to launch India’s first private space flight. It also opened its own ground station and control room on the Islo site. Last July, Agnicl established a rocket engine manufacturing facility. The space startup is one of the few Indian startups with an assembly chain for robot manufacturing.

Dhruva Space

The Hyderabad-based start-up is one of only three Indian private companies to have flown or launched at least one satellite into space. In November, the company launched two microsatellites on an ISRO PSLV C54 rocket on November 26. The company plans to raise a funding round in the first half of 2023 to build its own large-scale satellite manufacturing facility. According to Shovik Das of the Mint.

bellatrix aerospace

Next on the list is Bangalore-based space startup Bellatrix Aerospace. The company announced the construction of a new facility to test and prototype developments such as satellite thrusters and small engines. The facility is spread over five acres and could be a game changer for the company. The company plans to run the first phase of Space Taxi, a space shuttle that can move satellites from one orbit to another.

Updated on June 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM IST

topic

