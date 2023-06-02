Maryland School District Sues Meta, Google, TikTok Over Mental Health Crisis





A school district in Maryland is suing ByteDance, owner of Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok, for allegedly causing a student mental health crisis. A lawsuit filed Thursday by the Howard County Public School System alleges that social networks run by these companies are addictive and dangerous products that rewrite the way children think, feel and behave. .

The complaint lists a huge list of problems on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok, accusing them of harming children. This includes (possibly) addictive dopamine-inducing rewards in each app, such as the TikToks For You page, which leverages data about user activity to provide an endless stream of recommended content. It also mentions Facebook and Instagram’s recommendation algorithms and features designed to create a toxic loop of repetitive and excessive product usage.

Additionally, the district accuses each platform of fostering unhealthy and negative social comparisons that lead to body image issues and related mental and physical disabilities for children. Other parts of the lawsuit allege that the apps’ parental control flaws and security gaps facilitate the sexual exploitation of children.

Over the past decade, the defendants have relentlessly pursued a strategy of growth at all costs while recklessly ignoring the effects of their products on children’s physical and mental health, the complaint says. In a race to corner the valuable but underdeveloped tween and teen user market, each defendant designed product features that facilitated repetitive and uncontrolled use by children.

The Howard County Public School System isn’t the only school district to take legal action against social media companies recently. Two other Maryland school districts, as well as schools in Washington state, Florida, California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Alabama and Tennessee, have filed similar lawsuits alleging that social media is negatively impacting the mental health of their children. is causing .

In an emailed statement to The Verge, Antigone Davis, head of safety at Metas, said the technology will find and remove content related to suicide, self-harm and eating disorders before someone reports it. said to have invested in These are complex issues, but we continue to work with parents, experts, and state attorneys general and other regulators to develop new tools, features, and policies that meet the needs of teens and their families. I will continue.

Google has denied the allegations outlined in the lawsuit, and company spokesman Jos Castaeda said in a statement to The Verge that it is working with child development experts to create age-appropriate videos for children and families on YouTube. It said it has built a robust experience and provides parents with robust controls. Meanwhile, Snap spokesperson Pete Bougaard said the company is a veteran.[s] This helps protect you from promoting or discovering potentially harmful content. ByteDance did not immediately respond to The Verges’ request for comment.

Especially after Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen brought up a slew of internal documents showing that Meta knew about the potential harm Instagram could do to some young users, critics took to social media. Attention is focused on the potential impact of media on children and adolescents. Last week, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a public advisory that social media poses a significant risk of harming the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents.

In response to the safety issues raised by social media, some states have enacted laws banning children from registering on social media sites. Starting next year, Utah will ban children under the age of 18 from using social media without parental consent, while Arkansas passed a similar bill banning minors from registering on social networks. are doing. At the same time, a spate of national online safety laws, some of which could introduce some sort of online age verification system, were introduced in Congress despite warnings from civil liberties and privacy advocates.

