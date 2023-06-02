Make AI’s A Real





The human element is still essential for truly effective communication

Artificial intelligence has dominated the headlines for decades, but 2023 marks a tipping point for this technology, which can be easily used to create content, from songs and stories to computer code and online chat services. Artificial intelligence has entered the mainstream of building communication.

While ChatGPT has received the most attention by far, dozens of additional technology platforms are now rolling out that offer fast and largely free ways to create a myriad of creative content.

The list of uses is growing by the day, with businesses and individuals flocking to these platforms to understand what we read, how we search, what we do and how we do it. We’re looking at ways to speed up and enhance the impactful content creation process. we shop In the digital world we live in, the leap is so great that these technologies are likely just scratching the surface.

According to Demandsage.com, ChatGPT and its associated plugins surpassed 1 billion users in March, an overall 55% increase in just one month. ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, was valued at $27 billion to $29 billion as of late April and accepted a $10 billion investment from Microsoft earlier this year. According to ResumeBuilder, 40% of businesses are currently using ChatGPT, with another 30% planning to do so.

In the world of communications and marketing, we already see organizations and individuals using it to create blogs, messages, fact sheets, background information, define keywords, and develop coding. It’s affecting the workforce, with anecdotal reports pointing to the potential loss of millions of jobs due to the technology.

Employers looking to bring these AI tools into their communications and marketing functions, and in some cases letting go of talent working as writers, editors, researchers and content creators, will You have to keep in mind what makes these types of content truly compelling. Authenticity is often what resonates with audiences.

For example, when I was asked to write a blog about the impact of ChatGPT on business communications, I created an interesting and concise analysis in seconds that primarily focused on the impact of chatbots, but it was narrow in scope and lacked examples and examples. It lacked flavor. Is this a good starting point? Absolutely.

But while products like ChatGPT can pull facts, create grammatically correct sentences, tailor content to target audiences, and weave in keywords and broad search terms, a lot of content must connect with your audience and leverage more up-to-date data.

The first login screen of ChatGPT version 3.5 specifically points out the limited knowledge of the world and events in 2021 and beyond. Future versions may address this current shortfall, but it hinders many uses in communications, especially any that need to derive from current data and trends. , which is a lot in our culture of immediacy.

Also, ChatGPT cannot elicit information related to content that exists in our minds, our personal stories, anecdotes related to the subject or other places that are not subject to search engine intrusion. . It is this authenticity that makes stories powerful, shared and repeated.

Just for fun, I asked ChatGPT to provide the history of my company, Cookson Communications. We figured his 13-year track record would provide us with the right content. Here, ChatGPT excelled at creating creative sentences. The company was founded by him in 1982 and seems to have been acquired in 2000. According to the article, the company’s success has established New Hampshire as a center for technology and innovation, playing a key role in shaping the region’s business environment. Pretty cool, but unfortunately inaccurate.

ChatGPT and other similar products will mature rapidly. It also allows end users to best define their search terms, making the results more useful over time. When that happens, the free version becomes the teaser version, and you need the paid version to do the heavy lifting.

So far, creating credibility in a more substantive core messaging requires an individual’s skill in being able to layer personal touches, anecdotes, and side stories onto the body of facts that can be obtained through AI-powered products. Is required. Tools like ChatGPT may continue to evolve and become more capable of personalizing content, but the human element is still essential to truly authentic communication.

Matt Cookson is President and CEO of Cookson Communications, a Manchester-based agency founded in 2010.

