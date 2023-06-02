New Jersey’s Growing Innovation Ecosystem – New Jersey Business Magazine





Nutley and Clifton’s ON3

Life sciences companies are also interested in Roche’s former world headquarters 116-acre complex in Nutley and Clifton, which Prism Capital Partners is redeveloping. The reimagining includes Quest Diagnostics’ flagship laboratory, biotechnology’s Y-mAbs Therapeutics, pharmaceutical giant Eisai, Hackensack Meridian Medical College, and Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery.・Already includes major tenants such as & Innovation (CDI). . A total of 1.1 million square feet of research and development space is planned for the future. Among other properties, a Marriott AC/Element combination hotel and four nationally renowned retail Pad users also grace the site.

Again, time is of the essence in New Jersey. Edwin H. Cohen, principal at Prism Capital Partners, echoes other sentiments about the lack of life sciences real estate in the state. The general life sciences market remains very strong, he says. It was an expanding market. But the biggest problem is the lack of readily available space to meet demand.

Liberty Science Center

Planning and activities are also underway at the Jersey City-based Liberty Science Center, which not only celebrates its 30th anniversary with an expected 800,000 visitors in 2023 alone, but also continues construction of Cytec City. I’m here.

Paul Hoffman, president and CEO of Liberty Science Center and Cytec City, told New Jersey Business Magazine that Cytec City’s goal is to use science and technology to transform the world. facilitating the creation and growth of companies that make it a better place to live, he added: An internationally recognized community where businesses test and residents and visitors experience new science-based products and services before they hit the market.

This includes Edgeworks, an eight-story incubation hub planned for Cytec City comprising a co-creation center that Liberty Science Center describes as a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art conference. , but not limited to. Center and state-of-the-art technology exhibition gallery. The factory is also part of SciTech Scity, home to a skunkworks suite, product showcases, consumer test labs, long-established corporate offices, as well as 60,000 square feet of R&D labs, workspaces and offices for dozens of startups. It has a working area.

In addition to the Liberty Science Center itself, SciTech Scity will also showcase the Liberty Science Center High School, Scholar’s Village Housing, and the Public Commons (4 outdoor acres).

Innovation at SciTech Scity will initially focus on healthcare. In addition to working with partners across New Jersey, Hoffman said SciTech Siti will also work with Israel-based Shiva Medical Center, a well-known hospital system outside Tel Aviv. Sheba utilizes his one floor at Edge Works to create a futuristic hospital simulation.

Rowan University

The future of medicine and science is also alive at Rowan University, based in Glassboro. Life sciences are the future of the economy, explains Dr. Ari A. Houshmand, President of Rowan University. The physical sciences are exhausted. We are now in an age of technological advances in medicine. Therefore, in the next generation or beyond, major diseases such as cancer and diabetes could all be eradicated and human lifespans extended. increase significantly.

“As a public institution, we believe that we should be at the forefront of helping to advance that knowledge and advance the technology we use in medicine across the board,” Hauschmand added.

Such knowledge creation is currently underway. Rowan is in the process of designing and building a 50,000-square-foot research facility on the West Campus, where he will collaborate with researchers from both Health and Rowan University on new medical research. Separately, the Rowan Virtua School of Translational Biomedical Engineering and Science aims to employ 25 faculty members and researchers by 2025, with eventual growth of more.

There are more activities. In an ongoing undertaking, not only has 272 of his students enrolled in the relatively new Rowan-Virtua College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, but Rowan is also setting up his Schreiber School of Veterinary Medicine, which broke ground in April. .

The Cove in Jersey City / Bell Works in Holmdel

Nearly identical schemes are prevalent throughout the state. At The Cove JC in downtown Jersey City, a multi-phase waterfront redevelopment project is underway that includes 1.6 million square feet of residential land plus 1.4 million square feet of lab and tech space. It features 30,000 square feet of on-site retail space and services. A joint venture between Argent Ventures and H&R REIT, the first phase of the campus will include two academic/laboratory/teaching facilities and a commercial life sciences building totaling up to 833,899 square feet.

Elsewhere, Holmdel’s Bell Works is a two-million-square-foot former Bell Labs site that was later acquired by Somerset Development to include (but not be limited to) the artificial intelligence-focused Avlino Inc. ) being reimagined by various tech companies. and enterprise web strategy, design and development firm FFW to help configure a diverse array of tenant buildings.

new jersey ignite

The success of different innovation ecosystem sites in New Jersey is achieved in different ways. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has contributed in many ways, including supporting coworking with the NJ Ignite program.

