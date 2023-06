Illinois Governor Pritzker Appoints Federal Tech Leader as New CIO

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday named federal IT official Sanjay Gupta as the state’s new chief information officer and secretary of innovation and technology, bringing “valuable expertise” to the state government. said it would.

Until March, Mr. Gupta served as CIO of the Office of Immigration Enforcement, the Department of Justice agency that conducts deportation hearings. From 2017 until 2022 he served as Chief Technology Officer of the Small Business Administration.

Sanjay Gupta (Scoop News Group)

“His track record and vision for enterprise architecture, digital transformation and user experience have made him a key asset to the agency,” Pritzker said in a press release. “We are confident that this team will lead the nation in cybersecurity, service delivery and user experience.”

Illinois has been without a full-time CIO since January, when Jennifer Ricker stepped down at the start of Pritzker’s second term. Since then, the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology has been headed on behalf of Deputy CIO Brandon Ruggle. Mr. Pritzker on Thursday named Mr. Ragl as deputy secretary in the department’s new role.

Gupta spent most of his time in Washington as CTO of the Small Business Administration, including during the COVID-19 pandemic when the SBA distributed more than $1 trillion in loans. These pandemic relief programs required a significant and rapid expansion of his SBA’s ability to fund operators across the country.

“We are clearly facing tremendous scaling challenges in terms of the volume of transactions we process,” Gupta said in February 2021.

In addition to his pandemic-era accomplishments, Gupta’s SBA tenure also included the introduction of cloud-based cybersecurity tools and a series of 90-day modernization sprints.

Prior to working in the federal government, he worked as an IT leader and analyst for several private companies, including encyclopedia publisher World Book and consulting firm Gartner.

“I want to thank Governor Pritzker for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of my adopted home of Illinois,” Gupta, who previously lived in the suburbs of Chicago, said in a press release. “Over decades in the IT field, I have learned how to apply private sector best practices to government operations. We look forward to working with the experts.”

