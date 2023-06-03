What features of Google AI would you pay for?





At this stage, Google’s generative AI capabilities are in beta, so they’re free, and they’re all at a stage where they want their products to be used, not those of their competitors.

Looking ahead, I believe that some of the features we have today will eventually be paid for, simply because running AI is computationally expensive.

In terms of what will be free, I think Search Generative Experience (SGE) is the most obvious candidate given that paid search engines are not realistic and advertising can subsidize costs.

As seen in ChatGPT, the concept of functional layers exists, but I think it will be the same no matter what the Bard or its final state is.

[Tangent: Bard is officially referred to as an AI experiment by Google. That made a great deal of sense at launch, but Im starting to wonder if it will be sticking around. I can very clearly see Google giving Bard a new name maybe its rolled into Assistant, which gets a web presence in the process but the underpinnings of whats being built out, especially third-party integrations, seem too specific and product-like to just be thrown out.]

Magic Eraser is already available as a paid feature on non-Pixel devices, so it’s clear that Magic Editor will follow the same path. Next is Magic Compose for Google Messages. After using it for a week or so, I think it’s fun but not important. The same can be said for the upcoming AI wallpapers for Pixel phones. Both reasons could be justified that the underlying product, Magic Compose, supports enhancing RCS in the same way that AI wallpapers enhance Pixel devices.

Moving on to Workspace, I think mass-market features like “help me write” in Gmail and Docs should be free from a competitive standpoint. However, by making the Sidekick panel a premium feature, tiering can be applied here. Other generative AI features, such as table creation and data reduction in Sheets, image generation (for backgrounds) in Slides and Meet, are more advanced in nature and may be locked.

Whatever the breakdown, it makes the most sense to put the more premium features behind the Google One. When bundled with the Google One and extra storage, this is a pretty easy and obvious proposition, but just a value add. Outside of Workspace, I don’t think it would do too well for Google to bundle his AI capabilities as its own subscription or per-app unlock.

