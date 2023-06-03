Google Pub/Sub Telemetry API Specification :: Eclipse Hono™





The Telemetry API is used by protocol adapters to send telemetry data downstream. Business applications and other consumers use APIs to receive data published by devices belonging to a particular tenant.

The Telemetry API is defined by Google Pub/Sub message exchanges. In other words, the client needs to configure Hono for the Google Pub/Sub messaging infrastructure in order to connect to her Hono and use it to invoke API operations. This will be explained in the next section. . The rest of this page simply uses Pub/Sub when referring to Google Pub/Sub.

Pub/Sub’s Telemetry API is an alternative to Kafka’s Telemetry API for applications that use telemetry data from Pub/Sub instead of the Apache Kafka broker.

caveat

Support for the Google Pub/Sub based Telemetry API is considered and subject to change without notice.

southbound operation

The following operations can be used in protocol adapters to expose telemetry data received from devices to consumers such as business applications.

Publish telemetry data

The protocol adapter writes messages to the tenant-specific topic professionals/${google_project_id}/topics/${tenant_id}.telemetry. ${google_project_id} is the ID of your Google Cloud project and ${tenant_id} is the ID of your tenant. What the client wants to upload telemetry data to.

prerequisite

A Google Cloud project is set up with the Pub/Sub API enabled. The ID of the Google Cloud project is declared as described in Publisher Settings. Clients are allowed to write to the topic. The device for which the adapter will send telemetry data is registered (see Device Registration API).

message flow

Whether to use AT LAST ONCE or AT MOST ONCE delivery semantics is at the discretion of the protocol adapter.

The following sequence diagram shows the message flow involved in an HTTP adapter publishing telemetry data messages to a Pub/Sub API that implements AT MOST ONCE delivery semantics.

Publishing telemetry data flow (at most once) Device 4711 PUTs telemetry data to HTTP adapter HTTP adapter publishes telemetry data to Pub/Sub API. The HTTP adapter confirms receipt of data to the device.

The following sequence diagram shows the message flow involved in an HTTP adapter publishing telemetry data messages to a Pub/Sub API that implements AT LEAST ONCE delivery semantics.

Publish telemetry data flow (at least once) Device 4711 PUTs telemetry data indicating QoS level 1 to the HTTP adapter. The HTTP adapter exposes telemetry data to Pub/Sub APIs. Pub/Sub acknowledges receipt of the message. The HTTP adapter confirms receipt of data to the device.

If a Pub/Sub publisher raises an exception while sending a telemetry message to Pub/Sub, the protocol adapter MUST NOT attempt to resend such a rejected message, unless the transport protocol takes steps to do so. If provided, it SHOULD indicate that the transfer to the device failed.

message format

The following table summarizes the relevant properties of message formats for Pub/Sub messages as defined in the Google Pub/Sub documentation. The message must contain non-empty data fields and/or at least one attribute.

Name Type Description Data String The message data field contains a Base64 encoded string representation of the payload. Attribute Map Attributes of this message. Can be used to filter messages by subscription. orderKey string Identifies related messages whose publication order should be respected. If a subscription’s enableMessageOrdering is set to true, messages published with the same non-empty orderingKey value will be delivered to subscribers in the order in which they were received by the Pub/Sub system. orderKey must be a device ID.

Metadata must be set as an attribute of the Pub/Sub message. The following table outlines what the client must set in the Telemetry Data Publish message.

Name Required Type Description content-type yes string A content type (such as text/plain) that indicates the type and characteristics of the data contained in the message value as a valid MIME type. charset=”utf-8″ for text messages or application/json etc. If the message message value is considered opaque binary data, the value can be set to application/octet-stream. See RFC 2046 for details. content-encoding no string Content encoding as defined in section 3.5 of RFC 2616. Creation-time yes long Moment when the message was created (UTC, milliseconds since the Unix epoch). device_id yes string Identifier of the device that sent the message value data. qos no int Message quality of service level. Supported values ​​are 0 for AT MOST ONCE and 1 for AT LAST ONCE. ttd no int Time to disconnect indicates the number of seconds the device remains connected to the protocol adapter. The value of this header should be interpreted relative to the creation time of the message. A value of -1 is used to indicate that the device will remain connected until further notice, that is, until another message indicates a ttd value of 0. If this property does not exist, the connection status of the device is assumed to be indeterminate. A backend application may use this information to determine the window of time during which commands can be received by the device. ttl no long Time to live in milliseconds. Message consumers SHOULD discard messages if the sum of creation-time and ttl is greater than the current time (milliseconds since the Unix epoch).

Protocol adapters MAY set additional attributes on Pub/Sub messages.

northbound operation

Business applications can receive telemetry data from Pub/Sub using the following operations:

Subscribe to telemetry data

To receive telemetry messages from Pub/Sub, you need to create a subscription to the tenant-specific topic professionals/${google_project_id}/topics/${tenant_id}.telemetry. ${google_project_id} is the ID of your Google Cloud project and ${tenant_id} is the ID of the tenant you want the client to retrieve telemetry data from. Subscriber clients, such as business applications, can only consume messages published to the topic after the subscription is created. For more information, see the Pub/Sub subscriber documentation.

prerequisite

Topic projects/${google_project_id}/topics/${tenant_id}.telemetry exists. A subscription exists to that topic. Clients are allowed Pub/Sub.

message format

The format of the message containing the telemetry data is the same as for the Publish Telemetry Data operation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eclipse.org/hono/docs/api/telemetry-pubsub/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos