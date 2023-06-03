How the AI ​​boom is transforming Google Cloud engineering





The focus of Chen Goldberg’s work has changed over the past six months.

As GM and VP of Engineering at Google Cloud, Goldberg sits in the front row of the ongoing rush to deploy large-scale language models and generative AI tools in the cloud.

Microsoft took the lead through a partnership with ChatGPT developer OpenAI, introducing a generative AI search feature in February. Google and its parent company Alphabet responded in March with a series of new cloud-based generative AI tools.

Demand from customers has certainly accelerated what the company was already doing, Goldberg said.

Technological advances create deployment challenges, especially at the enterprise level.

Advances in generative AI have raised certain data security and user safety concerns, leading many large corporations to enact internal limits, but researchers and executives are aware that without regulatory oversight, warns of broader global impact.

Leading Google Cloud Kubernetes and a serverless team of over 1,000 engineers, Goldberg focuses on how generative AI can be integrated into existing ecosystems and what enterprise customers want to do with the technology. .

Improving efficiency through email summarization and coding assistance is one promising use case, Goldberg said. The new model also has cybersecurity and product development potential.

The Goldbergs team recently trained Google’s PaLM2 model to identify patterns in malicious code and is looking at developing natural language applications.

Goldberg said there’s actually an opportunity to create new experiences and new products that weren’t possible before.

Right-sizing AI

As new technologies become more prevalent, so should the infrastructure.

Because LLM processes massive amounts of data, it requires massive amounts of processing power to support enterprise-grade generative AI workloads.

Hyperscalers AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud have begun refurbishing their data centers to install graphics processing units and other chip technologies that can handle the expected surge.

To meet that demand, we’re working to make GPUs readily available and have storage capabilities that make training easy, Goldberg said.

Training a model presents some engineering challenges. Checkpoints, which provide snapshots of model progress for backup purposes, consume additional storage and add cost to an already expensive operation.

Chen Goldberg, General and Vice President of Engineering, Google Cloud

Permissions granted by Google Cloud

Coming up with practical ways to package technology for manageable enterprise use cases is an engineering problem with solutions.

We don’t believe that one model is all-powerful, nor that the bigger the model, the better, says Goldberg. We help our customers find the right size at the right cost for each use case.

Most organizations don’t need end-to-end training. Feeding additional data into the pre-trained underlying model will yield a wide range of applications, Goldberg said.

Goldberg said companies will increasingly want to take data, fine-tune models, come up with new products and new solutions, and test what’s possible. . Some are internal use cases, some are for end users.

Protecting sensitive data has already emerged as a major concern, even among those most eager to adopt early. Integrating new tools with existing technology is also a pressing issue, as skilled technicians remain difficult to recruit and retain.

Goldberg said it’s important to understand these challenges because we don’t just build products and services for technology.

Solutions designed by the Goldbergs team undergo regular in-house practical testing.

Earlier this year, Alphabet’s data center chip development infrastructure team completed a move to Google Cloud. Prior to that, Goldberg tailored his hybrid multi-cloud solution for enterprise backend systems.

Goldberg says we’re talking about drinking our own champagne. It’s not always easy, but within Google we use our own cloud technology. It’s a very good way to learn.

