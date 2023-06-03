Motorola launches RAZR 2023 phone with features Samsung can’t beat





Motorola RAZR Plus (RAZR 40 Ultra) large external screen.

motorola

Motorola has announced its latest foldable smartphone. One will launch later this month, and the other will follow later. Both are normal-sized phones when open, but fold in half to fit easily in your pocket. That’s all there is to know.

What’s your name?

Motorola has announced its 2023 foldable products, the Motorola RAZR and Motorola RAZR Plus. Both phones were launched in the US and are called as such.

But be careful. These phones go by different names outside the US, called the Motorola RAZR 40 and Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra respectively. Here we refer to it by its US release name.

What’s the difference?

The Plus has a faster processor, a higher price, and, importantly, a larger external display. Then let’s get started.

Largest external display in a foldable smartphone

This is a very attractive trend in folders. The excellent Oppo N2 Flip had a large display on the outside, but the RAZR Plus takes it to new heights. It has the largest cover screen ever at 3.6 inches. It dominates the outside of the phone heavily, with a camera peeking in to maximize the full-screen effect. It’s significantly larger than Samsung’s rival, the Galaxy Z Flip4.

This means it’s great for taking pictures, as you can see what your subject looks like while you’re shooting, just like Oppos phones. If you’ve ever taken a picture of someone and then just handed them the phone to witness their complete disappointment with your work, you’ve solved the problem. Approve shot framing and adjust the look before you press the shutter.

Plus, it’s big enough to read emails and send texts without having to unfold your phone.

Motorola RAZR 2023.

motorola

By comparison, the RAZR’s 1.5-inch display is fine, but not nearly as impressive.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor

That’s what’s in the RAZR Plus, a fast and capable chip that’s also slated for the Nothing Phone (2). The RAZR is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, a decent but slightly slower chip.

Motorola RAZR Plus, shown here under the international name RAZR 40 Ultra.

Motorola and the price?

All prices are yet to be announced. The RAZR Plus is priced at $999, or $1,049.99 in the UK. Pricing for the regular RAZR hasn’t been published for the US, but UK prices may give us a hint. At $799.99, it’s over 20% cheaper, so you can probably expect more. Around $750 to $800.

What do the phones have in common?

Both have 6.9-inch OLED displays inside, but the Plus has a refresh rate of 165 Hz, compared to 144 Hz on cheaper phones. The hinge is designed to hold in almost any position, yet folds completely flat to keep dust and lint out of your pockets.

The RAZR Plus has a 12MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide and a 32MP selfie camera. The RAZR has a 64MP main camera, but the other two are comparable to the Plus.

One advantage of the RAZR is that the smaller display leaves room for a slightly larger battery.

The RAZR Plus will launch later this month, followed by the RAZR.

Both phones look great, but the Plus is the phone Samsung will drop its shoulders on and figure out how to make itself more competitive.

