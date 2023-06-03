Millions of Gigabyte Motherboards Sold with Firmware Backdoors





Gigabyte’s updater alone is enough to expose users who don’t trust Gigabyte by silently installing code on their machines using nearly invisible tools, as well as by compromising motherboard manufacturers and opening up the software supply chain. Concerns may arise for users who fear that Gigabyte’s mechanism will be abused by hackers who abuse access. attack. However, Eclypsium also discovered that the update mechanism was implemented with obvious vulnerabilities that could be hijacked. Eclypsium downloads code to the user’s machine via an insecure HTTP connection rather than HTTPS in some cases without properly authenticating the code. This allows the installation his source to be spoofed by a man-in-the-middle attack by someone who can intercept the user’s Internet connection, such as his rogue Wi-Fi network.

In other cases, the updater installed by the Gigabyte firmware mechanism is configured to be downloaded from a local Network Attached Storage Device (NAS), and this feature is intended for business network access to all machines. It seems to be designed to manage updates without to the internet. However, Eclypsium warns that in such cases, a malicious attacker on the same network could spoof her NAS’ location and install its own malware invisibly. .

Eclypsium said it is working with Gigabyte to disclose its findings to motherboard makers, and Gigabyte said it plans to fix the issue. Gigabyte did not respond to multiple requests for comment from WIRED regarding the Eclypsiums findings.

Ultimately, even though Gigabyte has announced fixes for firmware issues, Eclypsiums Loucaides says that the problem stems from Gigabyte’s tools meant to automate firmware updates, and firmware updates are often Due to its complexity and difficulty, it is often silently aborted on the user’s machine. That the firmware and hardware match. Loucaides still thinks this will be a fairly prevalent problem with Gigabyte boards for years to come, says Loucaides.

Rich Smith, chief security officer at supply-chain-focused cybersecurity startup Crash Override, said the Eclypsiums discovery was a no-brainer, given the millions of potentially affected devices. It is a matter of concern. Smith published a study on firmware vulnerabilities and reviewed Eclypsiums findings. He compares the situation to the Sony rootkit scandal of the mid-2000s. Sony hid its digital rights management code on CDs and installed it invisibly on users’ computers, thereby creating a vulnerability that hackers could use to hide malware. They could use techniques traditionally used by malicious actors, but that was unacceptable and crossed the line, Smith said. He can’t explain to me why Gigabyte chose this method of software distribution. But to me, this feels like a line crossing in the firmware realm as well.

Smith acknowledges that Gigabyte may not have had malicious or deceptive intent with its hidden firmware tool. But leaving security vulnerabilities in the invisible code beneath the operating systems of so many computers undermines the basic layer of trust users have in their machines. will be There’s no intention here, it’s just sloppiness. But Smith says he doesn’t want me to write my firmware sloppily. If you can’t trust your firmware, you’re building a house on sand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/gigabyte-motherboard-firmware-backdoor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos