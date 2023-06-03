Google reveals a wealth of new features for Android and Wear OS devices





Android is a mature platform that has been on the market for about 15 years, so it hasn’t seen as many major feature rollouts as it once did. However, Google is still looking for ways to enhance his mobile platform. Today, Google announced the release of his seven new features for his Android smartphones and Wear OS watches. Some have been mentioned before, some are completely new.

First, Google announced new tools to help kids improve their reading skills. This allows children to hear the pronunciation of unfamiliar words and get instant feedback on reading accuracy via a microphone. Access reading practice mode with thousands of children’s books on Google Play Books. Just look for the “practice” badge in the app.

Google is also adding three new widgets to Android, but counts this as one new feature in the announcement. When the update goes live, you’ll be able to access Google TV Recommendations, Stocks (Google Finance), and Google News Headlines widgets from your home screen.

Google’s recently announced dark web scanning feature is also widely deployed. Visit the Google One website or app to get started. After Google verifies the personal information associated with your account, it scans for dark web leaks to see what data has been compromised. You will also be alerted to any new data leaks.

The last phone feature doesn’t make you more productive or make your phone easier to use, but it makes it fun to use. His Emoji Kitchen at Google has been updated with remixes of aquatic-themed emojis such as sharks, whales, and dolphins. Mash up with other emojis to create stickers on the fly. The feature is built into his Gboard, but an update hasn’t rolled out yet.

The appeal of feature 5 is somewhat limited. You must be a Spotify subscriber and also have a Wear OS watch. The Spotify Wear OS app has been updated with DJ features to create personalized mixes of songs and podcasts that can be launched right from your wrist. This feature will be available through the new Spotify tile.

The remaining two features are also for Wear OS and are basic enhancements rather than major new features. The Google Keep app shows tiles that display favorite notes and to-do lists, and his Wear OS user in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco added SmarTrip and Clipper transit cards to the watch’s wallet and tapped It will be convenient to

So this is a different list of new features from different areas of the Android ecosystem. The app will be updated over the next few days and (if you know Google) weeks, so don’t be surprised if these features appear at seemingly random intervals.

