Irvine Students Place Top 5 in Google Contest Doodle





Irvine elementary school student Alison Lee made it to the final five in the 15th Annual Doodle for Google National Contest on Tuesday.

Doodle for Google is an annual art competition open to students in grades K-12. This competition encourages students to create their own Google Doodle for a chance to be featured on Google.com. By participating in the contest, students also have the chance to win school scholarships and technical materials.

This year, students were challenged to create doodles of things they are grateful for. Lee drew an illustration of what she calls “Joshua’s Tree” and wrote about the special moment of visiting the landmark with her family.

I was grateful when I went to Joshua Tree with my family, Lee wrote in response to a Doodle prompt. I loved looking at the stars and making s’mores. It made us realize how small we are compared to the universe. I am grateful that I was born into this world from the best family in the wide world. My mother and I talked about stars all night long. It was a night to remember.

Each year, Google selects guest judges to judge the competition. Doodles were judged in her three categories: artistic value, creativity, and thematic communication. After the judges narrowed down the 54 best doodles in 54 states and territories, the public was asked to choose one from each grade group, including grades K-3, 4-5, 6-7 and 8. You’ve been invited to vote online for your favorite doodle. -9, and 10-12.

Lee was originally selected from thousands of submissions as one of 54 state and territory winners in the K-3 grade category. After voting closed, Rhees Doodle became one of her five entries with the most votes, cementing her status as a national finalist.

From here, a panel of Google employees will select and announce one of the five finalists as the national winner. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 6th.

For more information on the Doodle for Google competition, please visit https://doodles.google.com/d4g/.

Close modal Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/irvine-student-makes-top-5-in-doodle-for-google-competition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos