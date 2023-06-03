Amazing iPhone 15 Pro Max Details, Apple Watch Secret Weapon, Powerful New Mac Leaks





Looking back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop includes big moves expected at WWDC, surprising iPhone 16 leaks, surprising iPhone 15 decisions, and Apple’s giant headset display. , including the new Mac, Apple, launching in June. Watch secret weapon, tablet sales need his iPad, and No Mans Sky for macOS is finally here.

The Apple Loop is here to remind you of some of the many, many discussions that have taken place around Apple over the last seven days (and here at Forbes you can read my weekly Android news digest ).

The iPhone 16 will be super large and will have a super camera

While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro continue to look like minor revisions to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rather than upgrades, the iPhone 16 family is set to make significant changes, with screen dimensions dropping by nearly 10 percent. expected to jump. 6.7 inch and 6.9 inch. And why? This camera is a big upgrade in terms of a periscope lens and a much larger sensor in the primary camera.

What this means is that both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max have a 1/1.28-inch sensor, while Apple’s 2024 iPhone Pro has a 1/1.14-inch primary camera sensor. A larger sensor means the camera can capture more light. This is important for low-light photography and improved dynamic range.

Where is Apple finding space for the larger sensor? According to multiple leaks, the size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will increase from 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively. , Apple says that both models will be able to include a periscope lens. Something completely missing in the iPhone 15 Pro. “

TOPSHOT – The new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are on display during Apple’s new product launch event. [+] A park in Cupertino, California on September 7, 2022. – Apple announced several new products during the event, including the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, three Apple Watches and the new AirPod Pro. (Photo credit: Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP) (Photo credit: BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP, Getty Images)

Universal means USB in iPhone 15 leak

Apple finally gave in to the inevitable and moved away from the iPhone’s proprietary Lightning connector. This is due to the latest dummy model sent to his manufacturer for third party accessories. In a small change, the unmistakable Lightning port has been replaced with USB-C. The question here is whether Apple reserves any software functionality for its own USB-C cable.

“The new port is easily mistaken for the Lightning it’s replacing, but the upside is that it’s noticeably wider. The dummy model suggests that all four iPhone 15 models will have USB-C. The iPhone 15 Pro model is expected to be faster (data speeds may be capped, which could get the company into trouble with the EU.

Software components of WWDC

Big ticket items at WWDC are worth nothing. We’ll talk more about Apple headsets and newer Macs later, but the key thing to remember is the D from WWDC. Since this is a developer conference, the hardware is geared towards enterprise, media creation and app development. The annual update for Apple’s operating system debuts in his June. That means at least iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura and watchOS 9. These are the fundamental parts of the ecosystem. These may not be appealing to consumers (that’s what the 15-inch MacBook Air does), but they’re key to his Apple offerings next year.

Apple headset resolution

As WWDC approaches, more details about Apple’s upcoming product releases will be announced, and quite a bit more about Apple’s upcoming headsets. The newest little nugget is suggestions on the internal display in front of the user. Supply chain analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple’s 1.41-inch twin displays will feature 4,000 pixels per inch.

“Of course, Apple headsets include two of these panels to create virtual reality effects. As such, Apple’s headset is widely expected to cost around $3,000, compared to the $349 to $999 price tag Meta will put on its Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets. Compare with what is.”

Bring two Macs to your desktop?

Apple is also expected to update Mac hardware at WWDC. Though the supposed 15-inch MacBook Air is lagging behind, there are strong signs that his two desktop Macs are coming, with the M2 Max and a potential M2 Ultra. A mention at WWDC is likely, but not guaranteed. After all, Apple wants to focus as much on headsets as possible.

“The company is planning two new Mac models, internally named Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14, which will feature the M2 Max processor announced in January and the unannounced M2 Ultra chip. That second processor will replace the M1.” The Ultra model currently powering the Mac Studio, a high-end desktop announced in March 2022.

The button that sold 1 billion straps

What’s the secret to customizing your Apple Watch? Clearly, Apple has stood the test of time for its well-established spring bar locking system for its own release system that lets buyers choose any band they like, as long as Apple feels or allows it. avoiding That aside, the mechanics behind the strap are interesting, show Apple’s attention to detail (and lock-in), and are something to look out for in their upcoming headsets.

“But how do you get that precise click and almost certainly snapping sound? We spoke with two former Apple engineers, and we quickly learned that it’s kind of like launching a billion-dollar accessory ecosystem that hasn’t changed since its debut eight years ago. Nonetheless, it’s the unsung hero of the Apple Watch.”

iPad boosts tablet sales worldwide

While the market for laptops, desktops and tablets is pretty turbulent and trending downward, recent research shows that the Apple (don’t call it tablets) iPad family is contributing a significant share of the tablet market. , showing that total sales remain at record highs. Possible. With a wave of Android tablets expected in 2023, will this continue?

“Recently, Canalys claimed that Apple more than doubled iPad sales in China in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. iPad sales in the U.S. reported dramatically better than any other tablet.”

“While pointing to a 28% decline in U.S. desktop and laptop sales over the same period, Canalys said tablet sales avoided a significant decline.” And shipments were down just 7% to 10.8 million units,” the company said. Strong performance of Apple’s iPad. “

And finally…

Did you know that an app launching at WWDC shouldn’t be mentioned before it’s released? Hello Games has released a trailer for the MacOS version of the popular survival and exploration game No Mans Sky. Mind you, this was announced at WWDC 2022, so it’s only a year late, and there’s no mention (yet) of a version suitable for AR/VR headsets…

Apple Loop brings you 7 days worth of highlights every weekend on Forbes. Don’t forget to follow me for future coverage. You can read last week’s Apple Loop here. You can also read this week’s issue of Android Circuit, Loops’ sister column, on Forbes.

