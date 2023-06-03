Apple’s New Mixed Reality Headset: What to Expect





After years of teasing from CEO Tim Cook, we’re finally getting our first hands-on glimpse of Apple’s mixed reality headset next week at WWDC, the company’s big annual developer conference on Monday. It seems possible.

Apple’s headset will undoubtedly be one of the biggest announcements in Silicon Valley this year. Just don’t get too excited.

First generation gadgets, as exciting as they are, are often very bad and buggy. It usually takes years of iterations for new technology to be worth the price.

If you’re unfamiliar with mixed reality headsets, or just don’t understand their appeal, imagine a device you put on your head that changes the world you see and experience. Having two small high-definition displays in front of you can either immerse you in a completely different world (virtual reality) or trick your brain into thinking that virtual elements exist in the real world (augmented reality). I have.

There are already plenty of VR, AR, and mixed reality headsets out there, but many are probably wondering what Apple will bring. We already have a pretty good idea of ​​it, thanks to reports like The Information and Bloombergs Mark Gurman. It looks so.

Gurman said he expects an iOS-like interface called xrOS. This should be a familiar experience for anyone who has used an iPhone or iPad. It’s basically a grid of apps and widgets. But the headset has a dozen optical cameras that track your eyes and hands, so you can select an item by simply gazing at it and activate it using hand gestures. increase.

Apple has reportedly rebuilt versions of its popular first-party apps, including Maps, Safari, Photos and Messages, as well as versions of its two premier subscription services, Apple TV+ and Apple Music, specifically for this new xrOS experience. I’m here. The headset also comes with its own customized FaceTime app. However, the main focus of this headset is said to be gaming, meaning that Apple will use his WWDC platform to encourage developers to develop AR and VR games for xrOS. It means high quality.

But there are many things we don’t know. Is the design so appealing that people want to wear it on their heads? Will you be smart? powerful? What about battery life? Does it feel heavy? Doesn’t it get hot when you wear it for a long time? Importantly, how much will this cost?

Facebook parent company Meta’s virtual reality (VR) headset, the Oculus Quest 2, is one of the competitors Apple faces.

Angel Garcia Bloomberg/Getty Images

Apple will have to make tradeoffs. Will they be smart people?

Apple seems to have mastered the performance and efficiency of chips in portable computing devices, but battery life and weight are two key factors that always conflict, so Apple made design compromises with this headset. can be forced.

Importantly, if Apple expects people to actually wear these devices on their heads, the devices need to be lightweight. Weight was one of the key issues that critics underestimated for Metas’ high-powered Quest Pro. For example, The Verge made a big point about how uncomfortable it felt to wear.

However, mixed reality headsets also require large amounts of power. In other words, it should have as many batteries as possible. The downside is that the battery is heavy. It will be interesting to see what concessions Apple made to keep the headset small enough to be worn while remaining robust enough to enable these new experiences.

Then there is the price. VR headset prices tend to be in the hundreds of dollars. Metas’ latest Quest 3 headset was announced this week, also supports mixed reality, and costs $500. It’s on the lower end of the scale. VR headsets can get even more expensive. Metas’ more rugged Quest Pro starts at $1,000, and Sony’s PSVR 2 is $550, but needs a $500 PlayStation 5 to power it.

AR devices tend to be even more expensive than VR devices. Prices for Vuzix Blade Upgraded smart glasses start at $1,000. Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 starts at $3,500. Most AR devices are for businesses because few consumers can afford them.

The Information reports that Apple’s headset could cost around $3,000, which would inevitably put it out of reach for many. But even if Apple accepts lower margins and prices these headsets more affordable, say, around $500, if you haven’t invested in VR or AR yet, why compromise? is a difficult purchase. Smartphones have obvious appeal for making calls and using the Internet. A device that duplicates these functions and simply moves them to a head-mounted format, though novel, may feel redundant to many.

But there are big reasons to be wary of Apple’s first foray into mixed reality.

The first generation is often the worst generation

Though reportedly in development since at least 2016, Apple’s headsets are ultimately first-generation tech products, and first-generation tech is buggy, expensive, and incomplete. there is a tendency. Until a product is in the hands of millions of people, there are inevitable problems that companies cannot anticipate.

This happens all the time with new technology. Most video games receive software patches within days to weeks after release. This is because people will inevitably discover problems and abuses. Especially for hardware, it can get worse. Initial reviewers of Samsung’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, found it warped and warped in a short period of time, forcing the company to delay its widespread launch. The same thing happened when Apple changed its smartphone design with the iPhone 6 (remember BendGate?).

However, bugs and issues aside, first-generation technologies are often more expensive and have fewer features than later versions. For example, his first iPhone sold for $550, which was very poor by today’s standards. No app store, no cut/copy/paste text, no selfie camera. Plus, you couldn’t even shoot video with its lousy 2-megapixel rear camera. Later versions of the iPhone added all these features, offered more variants to choose from, and had a lower starting price.

[story continues below video]

Another Apple product, the Watch, made a similarly disappointing debut. It cost him $400 to get started, but he needed an iPhone to work and still had a ton of performance issues. And just like the first generation way, there were also hardware issues. Many have noticed that watch batteries can swell and bulge, destroying the display or even popping it out of the watch case. (Apple eventually extended the original Watch’s warranty policy to cover this issue.)

Tim Cook needs a killer app

Of course, Apple’s Magic headset could buck this first-gen trend and be a great feature-rich product. However, Apple reportedly faces a number of design, manufacturing and manufacturing challenges, including the need to create a curved motherboard to fit the curved shell of the headset. The development issues were so widespread that Apple had planned to follow the original headset with a sleek pair of glasses that it thought would have broad customer appeal, but the technical Postponed indefinitely due to issues.

Justin SullivanGetty Images

Headsets commonly seen at WWDC are likely the result of many compromises required to get a product out there. And it’s worth noting that when it comes to applications, it’s likely to be pretty barebones, especially at launch. Mixed Reality, despite its promise, is still missing its killer app and it will take time for the developer to build one for his xrOS.

It’s always exciting when Apple debuts an entirely new product category. Having changed the industry so many times with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods, people are looking to Apple to see where the technology is headed next. However, know that even if the headset looks exciting at first, the more time you spend in the oven, the more sophisticated and engaging it will become.

Dave Smith is a writer and editor with articles for Business Insider, Newsweek, ABC News and USA TODAY. he lives in toronto

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/06/02/apple-mixed-reality-headset-wwdc-set-your-expectations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos