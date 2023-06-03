Google’s Wallet app adds support for insurance cards, driver’s licenses and more





Photo illustration: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Getty Images

Available for iPhone and Android smartphones, digital wallets are designed to replace physical wallets that are often stuffed with cards, passes and other items. However, these digital wallets typically only support certain types of content. Now Google is expanding its own wallet app to accept and store more types of information.

Jenny Cheng, vice president and general manager of Google Wallet, revealed some of the new features for the company’s digital wallet app in a blog post published Thursday. Among them are passes with barcodes or her QR codes, health insurance cards, driver’s licenses, transportation passes, company ID support and much more.

Add cards with barcodes or QR codes

To illustrate how Google Wallet handles more types of passes, Cheng used the example of a gym membership card, which typically cannot be added to an app. But since the card has a barcode, Wallet users can instantly take a picture of the card to create a secure digital version. This new option works with any card or pass that contains a barcode or his QR code, such as transportation tickets, parking passes or even return codes for e-commerce products.

Add insurance card

Health insurance cards are another item we pack in our physical wallets. To ease this burden, Google and Humana are developing a digital version of insurance company cards that can be added to the Wallet app. In the UK, Android users will be able to save their National Insurance Number to Google Wallet from her HMRC app.

You can also save your health insurance card in Wallet as a private pass. Such paths contain sensitive data and are labeled as private. To combat unauthorized access, PIN or fingerprint authentication must be used as authentication whenever an insurance card or other type of private pass is added, viewed, or used.

add driver license

Cheng said Google is also expanding its wallet app to better support driver’s licenses. For now, Marylanders can add their ID to their Google Wallet on smartphones running Android 8 or later. Such ID can be presented at his TSA PreCheck line at certain airports. In the coming months, residents of Arizona, Colorado and Georgia will be able to do the same. Later this year, Google plans to allow the identity in Wallet to be used to handle other tasks such as car reservations and online account verification.

Save pass to wallet from message

We will also soon provide a way to transfer boarding passes and tickets from the Messages app to Wallet. To do this, you will be able to enable RCS and complete the travel check-in process via Google’s Messages app. You can receive your boarding pass or train ticket directly in your message and from there you can save it to your Wallet app. The option will be launched by Vietnam Airlines and Spanish rail operator Renfe. Another use of this feature is for restaurants to send their customers their reservation information and transfer it to their wallet.

use a transit pass

In another enhancement, we’re working to let more people save their local transit passes in the Wallet app. German citizens can now save German tickets purchased on specific transport lines in their wallet and use them at all public transport stations in the country.

Save Company ID

Finally, we are launching Google Wallet support for corporate badges that allow employees to use the Wallet app to access buildings, cafeterias, and other areas.

Google didn’t give a specific timing for the rollout of these new features, other than saying most of these new features will be rolling out soon. To try out the latest developments as they go live, you’ll need to set up a Google Wallet. Google Wallet is already installed and available on your Android device. You can download and install the app from Google Play as needed.

